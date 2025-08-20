Honey Singh Shuts Down Fan’s ‘Nose Job’, Weight Loss Talk: ‘Kuch Nahi Hua Manhoos’

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has once again found himself at the centre of conversation, this time over his physical transformation. Known for being open about his mental health struggles in the past, the musician recently revealed he shed nearly 18 kilos in just one month, a change that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Content creator talks about Honey Singh's health

A content creator, who goes by the Instagram handle @jkxbandit, recently shared a video highlighting Singh’s altered appearance. “I don’t know why no one has noticed this yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh. He was looking so glamorous for the past two years, but in his recent videos and photos, you can see there’s something wrong with his nose,” the creator said, while zooming in on Singh’s face.

He went on to express worry about the rapper’s health, remarking, “Honey Singh goes to the gym everyday, but his body has been only shrinking. I think something has happened in his life again, which he’s not telling anyone.”

Honey Singh’s reaction

Far from being offended, Singh responded to the speculation with humour. Commenting on the video, he wrote: “Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing has happened) (laughing with tears emoji). I’m working out hard for glorious days.”

While some fans continued to voice concern in the comment section, many were relieved to hear from the artist directly and wished him strength and good health.

Honey Singh's past struggles with mental health

Honey Singh has been vocal about his mental health challenges, which first came to light in 2014 when he suddenly dropped out of an international tour headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. In his Netflix India documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the singer recalled:

“When they took me to Chicago for the show, I said, ‘I don’t want to perform’. I was sure that I was going to die during that show. Everyone told me that I should get ready, but I refused. My managers came over, and they said, ‘Why aren’t you getting ready?’ I said, ‘I’m not going.’”

The rapper even revealed he once injured himself with a coffee mug to avoid performing, before eventually being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. His treatment involved heavy medication, which led to significant weight gain.

In recent years, Singh has worked hard to get back into shape, bringing his weight down from 95 kg to 77 kg. His trainer, in a past interview with Aaj Tak, confirmed that the transformation was achieved naturally through a strict fitness regimen and diet.

Back in the groove

On the professional front, Singh has been actively releasing music. His comeback album Glory, produced by T-Series, dropped last year. In 2024, he contributed to four Bollywood soundtracks: Hitman in Sonu Sood’s Fateh, Money Money in Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Laal Pari for Housefull 5, and Rani Tu Mein Raja 2.0 in Son of Sardaar 2.