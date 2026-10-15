Honey Singh Gets 4th Summons From Maharashtra Cyber Cell, LOC Warning Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Honey Singh faces fourth Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons.

Summoned for alleged objectionable remarks made during performance.

Previous three summons ignored; faces potential Lookout Circular.

Must appear October 16th, or LOC process may begin.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's troubles may increase. The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has once again summoned him for questioning. Honey Singh has been summoned to appear before the investigating officer on October 16th. This is his fourth summons. If he fails to appear for questioning this time, the police may initiate the process of issuing a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him.

Why Was Summons Sent To Honey Singh?

According to an official with the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell, Honey Singh has been summoned for questioning regarding his alleged objectionable remarks during a performance at an event. A complaint was filed with the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell regarding these remarks. The matter is being investigated based on this complaint. The investigating agency wants to hear Honey Singh's side of the story in this matter. He has been directed to appear for questioning.

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Honey Singh Did Not Appear Even After Three Summons

The Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has previously summoned Honey Singh three times for questioning, but he failed to appear before the investigating officer. It was reported that Honey Singh cited his inability to appear due to his presence abroad. Now, the Cyber ​​Cell has summoned him for the fourth time, asking him to appear on October 16th. The investigating agency is awaiting his response this time. If he fails to appear on October 16th, further action against him may be considered.

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Will LOC Be Issued Against Honey Singh?

A senior official of the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has hinted that if Honey Singh does not appear for questioning this time too, then the process of issuing a Lookout Circular (LOC) against him can be initiated.

It should be noted that an LOC is used to monitor the movement of the individual and to produce them before the authorities if necessary. However, a decision on issuing LOC against Honey Singh has not yet been made. Further action in the case will depend on his appearance for questioning.

Honey Singh's Popular Songs

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most popular rappers and singers in the Indian music industry. He has released several hit songs, including Blue Eyes, Brown Rang, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi, Desi Kalakaar, Angrezi Beat, and Love Dose. With his unique style and musical flair, Honey Singh has earned a special place among the youth.