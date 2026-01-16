Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Obscene Remark At Delhi Concert

Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Obscene Remark At Delhi Concert

Yo Yo Honey Singh issued a public apology after facing backlash for his controversial remark during a Delhi concert, saying his words were misrepresented and expressing regret for causing offence.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 08:02 AM (IST)

Popular singer Honey Singh has apologised after facing backlash for his viral remark “Gaadi mein s** karo, Dilli ki thand mein” during a concert in Delhi.

On Thursday, Jan 15, he released a video and a written note to express his apology through his social media handle.

In his video message, Honey Singh claimed that his remark had been edited and misrepresented.

A few minutes later, he shared a written statement, stating, “I wish to address a video of mine that is currently being circulated online and has caused offence and discomfort to many. I sincerely regret the manner in which my words were conveyed and the objectionable views that have arisen because of it.”

He further added, “My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologists and sexologists who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me.”

He continued, “While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried to convey a message about the importance of protection in a language which they would refer to, which is used in the OTT they watch."

Adding to it, he wrote, “However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many.”

He elaborated, “I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions.”

He concluded by writing, “Yours one and only Yo yo honey singh.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

For the unversed, the famous singer Yo Yo Honey Singh invited controversy after he made an objectionable comment at his recent live concert in Delhi.

In a viral video, Honey Singh was seen saying, “Behen**d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein lene mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein s* karo, Dilli ki thand mein. Use c*** guys, please. Play safe!” (F*, Delhi’s cold! In this weather, it’s great fun to do it in the car. Have s* in the car in Delhi’s cold. Use c*** guys, please. Play safe!)"

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Honey Singh Apology Yo Yo Honey Singh Controversy Honey Singh Viral Video Indian Rapper Controversy
