As Yash Raj Films gears up for the worldwide release of Alpha this Friday, July 3, one name working quietly behind the scenes has action fans buzzing. It is the international stunt trainer whose resume reads like a highlight reel of modern Hollywood action cinema. Any guesses? Well, read on to find out.

Who Trained Alia Bhatt And Sharvari For Alpha?

Jessen Noviello, a martial artist with over four decades of experience and a black belt holder across multiple disciplines, has spent years shaping the physical performances of some of the biggest names in action films. His credits include prepping stars for the John Wick franchise, its spin-off Ballerina, and the high-octane thriller Bullet Train - productions known for their meticulously choreographed, hard-hitting fight sequences.

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For Alpha, Noviello turned his attention to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, guiding both actors through an intensive training regimen designed to get them combat-ready for the film’s action set pieces. The preparation covered everything from physical conditioning to the technical precision required for on-screen fight choreography - the same blend of athleticism and cinematic storytelling that has defined his Hollywood work.

About Alpha

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the acclaimed series The Railway Men, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

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Touted as India’s first female-led spy thriller within YRF’s Spy Universe, Alpha is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3. According to trade reports, the film had sold around 12,000 tickets across India by 10 am on Thursday, generating a little over Rs 40 lakh in advance bookings.

Based on current trends, some trade analysts estimate the film could open in the Rs 4.5-6 crore net range on its first day. However, these are early projections, and the final box-office performance will depend on walk-in audiences and word of mouth after release.