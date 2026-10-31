Hina Khan Reveals She Married Rocky Jaiswal In Just 15 Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Husband Rocky strongly supported her during her cancer battle.

Television actress Hina Khan has finally opened up about her marriage to her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal, revealing that the decision to tie the knot was an incredibly spontaneous one made in less than 15 minutes. The popular actor, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer, shared that the uncertainty surrounding her health prompted her to issue an emotional ultimatum to Jaiswal. They eventually exchanged vows in an intimate terrace ceremony at their Mumbai residence in June last year, keeping the occasion strictly private with just close family and friends in attendance.

'A Random Decision'

During a recent appearance on the talk show Serving It Up with Sania, hosted by tennis icon Sania Mirza, Hina reflected on a photograph from her wedding day. Explaining the rationale behind the sudden nuptials, the actor shared, "This was just a random decision. We didn't plan this. I don't think we were ready to get married or anything".

Shedding light on how her health crisis accelerated the decision, she recalled telling Jaiswal, "Either you move ahead… you go get married to somebody, whoever you want to, or you better get married to me because I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow".

When Sania Mirza asked if they literally got married in 15 minutes, Hina swiftly responded, "In less than that, actually."

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Forgot First Anniversary

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot on 4 June last year. The ceremony was deeply personal, held on the terrace of their Mumbai home with the presence of around 20 close friends and family members.

Despite the new marital tag, Hina maintained that their fundamental dynamic remains unchanged. Stressing that marriage does not define their relationship, she stated, "Marriage doesn't define our relationship. Marriage or no marriage, nothing changed. Everything is the same".

She amusingly revealed that they are so casual about their bond that they completely forgot their first wedding anniversary. "We didn't until the night, when people started wishing us. Then we looked at each other and wished each other. We are so chill and cool with each other," the actor added.

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The couple's relationship spans well over a decade, with Hina noting that they have been together for 13 to 14 years. Their decision to finally formalise their union was set against the backdrop of Hina's gruelling battle with stage three breast cancer. Throughout this highly challenging period, the actor lauded Jaiswal for being her strongest pillar of strength, sharing that he entirely put himself and his own needs behind to support her during her ongoing fight against cancer.