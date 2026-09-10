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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHina Khan Reveals Husband Rocky Jaiswal Also Kept Karwa Chauth Fast For Her: ‘He Kept The Fast For My Long Life’

Hina Khan Reveals Husband Rocky Jaiswal Also Kept Karwa Chauth Fast For Her: ‘He Kept The Fast For My Long Life’

Hina Khan recalled celebrating her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, on India’s Best Dancer Season 5. She revealed that Rocky also observed the fast for her well-being.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 07:25 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Sep 9: Television actress Hina Khan recalled her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, during her recent appearance on the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 5. Hina talked about Rocky’s belief that the Karwa Chauth fast should not only be observed by women. According to him, husbands should also keep the fast for their wives.

Moved by a performance, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress said, "Maine bhi abhi kuch samay pehle apna pehla Karwa Chauth manaya apne husband ke saath aur mujhe woh beauty aapke act mein dikhi, where I felt that you both looked like two bodies, one soul (I, too, celebrated my first Karwa Chauth with my husband some time ago, and I saw that same beauty reflected in your performance, where I felt that the two of you looked like two bodies and one soul).”

Hina shared that Rocky had also observed a fast during their first Karwa Chauth for her well-being.

"Jab aapne pair chhuye ek doosre ke, that's exactly what we did jab humne apna pehla Karwa Chauth manaya. Unhone bhi meri lambi umar ke liye Karwa Chauth rakha. Har Thursday mere liye vrat rakhte hain, toh unke liye Karwa Chauth koi badi baat nahi hai. Matlab woh maante hain ki yeh sirf aurat nahi, balki mard ko bhi apni biwi ke liye rakhna chahiye (When you touched each other's feet, that's exactly what we did when we celebrated our first Karwa Chauth. He, too, observed the fast for my long life. In fact, he fasts for me every Thursday, so keeping a Karwa Chauth fast was no big deal for him. He believes that it shouldn't be just a woman who keeps a fast for her husband; a man should do the same for his wife as well )".

'India’s Best Dancer Season 5' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sony Entertainment Television Karwa Chauth Rocky Jaiswal Hina Khan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Celebrity Couples India’s Best Dancer Season 5 Hina Khan Karwa Chauth Rocky Jaiswal Fast
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