Hina Khan Flags Mumbai’s Air Pollution Crisis After Health Takes A Hit: 'Can’t Ever Breathe'

Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality is no longer just a data point—it is becoming a lived reality for residents across the city. Actor Hina Khan has now added her voice to the growing concern, revealing that the city’s worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) has begun to directly affect her health and daily routine.

Hina Khan Shares Health Struggles Linked to Poor AQI

On Tuesday, Hina took to Instagram Stories to highlight the alarming state of Mumbai’s air. The actor posted a screenshot of the city’s AQI levels and candidly shared how the pollution has been impacting her breathing and overall well-being.

“What is happening? Can’t ever breathe, yaaa,” Hina wrote. She further added, “Makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well.”

Her post struck a chord with many city residents who have been experiencing similar symptoms, particularly during early morning hours when air quality tends to worsen.

Rising Pollution Levels Across Mumbai

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai’s overall AQI has climbed to 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. This represents a noticeable decline from last week, when AQI levels hovered between 101 and 108.

The pollution spike has been widespread rather than limited to isolated pockets. Areas such as Byculla reported an AQI of 194, among the highest in the city. Other affected regions include Mazgaon (171), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, T2 (169), and Deonar (160).

Civic officials have acknowledged the situation and stated that it is being closely tracked. A BMC official explained that weather conditions are playing a major role. “Pollutants are lingering in the atmosphere because winds are stagnant. Our squads are active at ongoing work sites, although many staff members are currently deployed on election duty,” the official said.

Celebrities Raise Alarm Over Air Quality

Hina is not the first public figure to speak up about the issue. Actor and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher had earlier voiced her concern over the city’s air quality affecting outdoor activities.

“Going for a simple run has become such a task. Whenever I step out, I see people around me constantly coughing, and that is extremely alarming,” Saiyami had told Hindustan Times.

With multiple voices highlighting the issue, concerns around long-term health impacts are gaining urgency.

Hina Khan’s Recent Work and Personal Life

On the professional front, Hina Khan has been a familiar face across television and digital platforms. She has starred in popular TV shows and reality series such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. More recently, she appeared in the web series Griha Laxmi. Hina was diagnosed with the disease after she finished shooting for the show.

In her personal life, the actor married her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal last year.

As Mumbai continues to grapple with rising pollution levels, Hina’s experience underscores how the crisis is affecting lives beyond statistics.