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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Horrendous, Cringe’: Himesh Reshammiya Trolled For ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ From Ayushmann, Sharvari’s ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’

‘Horrendous, Cringe’: Himesh Reshammiya Trolled For ‘Jai Ambe Bol’ From Ayushmann, Sharvari’s ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’

Himesh Reshammiya is the music director of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. He is now being trolled for the latest song of the film, ‘Jai Ambe Bol’.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Himesh Reshammiya's new song received largely negative online reactions.
  • Critics primarily disliked Himesh's voice, calling it "cringe".
  • Some praised the song from Ayushmann's upcoming movie.

Himesh Reshammiya’s new song Jai Ambe Bol has landed on YouTube via his Himesh Reshammiya Melodies channel, and the Internet has largely rejected it. The track features in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

Some say Himesh’s voice simply doesn’t suit Ayushmann on screen, and others find the song “hilarious”. But it has its fans too, with a few calling it the “anthem of the year”.

Himesh Reshammiya Drops ‘Jai Ambe Bol’

Announcing the song, the makers wrote, “The Garba Anthem you’ve been waiting for is here!” The track has been sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Mayur Puri. However, it was Himesh’s portions that drew the most criticism online.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to the music video, one user wrote, “Nice Composition. Horrendous voice, Music Director must stay away from singing. Himesh screwed up such a lovely composition.”

Another commented, “Himesh Reshammiya giving playback to Ayushmann Khurrana sounds so cringe. The worst thing I heard today.”

A third user wrote, “I liked the first song… but what have you made this time, Himesh bhai?”

ALSO READ| 'Swara Bhasker Ne 4 Baar Sorry Bola': Siwet Tomar Claims Actor Apologised Over 'Jauhar' Remarks 

“It’s cringe and not suiting even Emraan in the G9 song. Bahut zyaada loud hai to support playback,” read another comment.

One user said, “He makes good music but I don’t know what obsession he has with his voice that he decides to sing. Made this song awful. Darshan Rawal or any good singer would have done the job.”

“Sounding hilarious,” another user simply remarked.

A sixth wrote, “What is this… Himesh voice on Ayushmann’s face is not going... Very Very Cringe.”

Another user compared the song to popular Garba tracks, writing, “When your expectations are Dholi Taro, Nagada Sang Dhol & Dholida… but Himesh Reshammiya gives you SLOW & TIRING Jai Ambe Bol. People want to play ENERGETIC DODHIYA, but these guys want us to play SLO-MO 2-TAALI. Even the Ayushmann–Sharvari chemistry doesn’t quite click. Expected a Navratri rage. Got a snooze fest.”

ALSO READ| Aamrapali Dubey Breaks Silence On Dating Nirahua: ‘He Always Asks Me To Get Married’

However, not everyone was critical of the song. One listener praised it, writing, “Devotion, energy and beautiful garba track.”

Another called it the “anthem of the year”.

“Lord Himesh Reshammiya musical,” read yet another comment under the music video.

About ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. Himesh Reshammiya serves as the film’s music director, while Sooraj Barjatya has directed the film. Backed by Rajshri Productions, the film is scheduled to release on November 27.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himesh Reshammiya Ayushmann Khurrana ENtertainment News Sharvari Wagh Yeh Prem Mol Liya
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