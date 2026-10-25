Himesh Reshammiya Reveals How Salman Khan Gave Him His Big Break With ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himesh Reshammiya credited Salman Khan for his Bollywood debut.

Salman Khan promised Himesh's father a music composing opportunity.

Himesh composed

Opportunity established Himesh's career in Hindi film music.

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya has credited Salman Khan for giving him his first major opportunity in Bollywood, recalling how a promise made to his late father eventually opened the door to his career as a film composer. In an interview with Komal Nahta on Game Changers, Himesh spoke about the circumstances that led to his association with Salman and the making of the title track of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Himesh said Salman had promised his father that he would give him an opportunity after a film they were supposed to work on did not materialise. That promise eventually translated into a chance to compose music for the 1998 film.

Salman Khan Kept His Promise To Himesh Reshammiya’s Father

Recalling how the opportunity came about, Himesh explained that his father had signed Salman Khan for a film titled Yuva. However, the project did not take off. Salman subsequently told Himesh’s father that he would give the young composer a break.

“Salman bhai ne hi mujhe break diya tha,” Himesh said, recalling the actor’s role in his early career.

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He further explained that Salman gave him the opportunity to work on Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The film, directed by Sohail Khan and starring Salman Khan and Kajol, marked an important step in Himesh’s journey as a music composer. The opportunity proved significant for Himesh, who had already been working in television. His association with Salman helped him move into Hindi film music and build a career in the industry.

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How The ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ Track Came Together

Himesh also shared an interesting detail about the creation of the film’s title track. The phrase “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” was already famous because of the iconic song from the 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam. The challenge was to develop a fresh composition around a line that audiences already knew.

According to Himesh, the melody he eventually used was already part of his musical stock. He and the team worked on fitting the tune to the phrase, turning it into the title track for Salman’s film.

Latest: Himesh Reshammiya About Salman Khan He gave me my break in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. He came & told me, ‘You do this’. My passion was music & he triggered that spark, which led to a blockbuster. I’ll always be grateful to him. #SalmanKhan #SVC63 https://t.co/IlyjUXZ28w — 𝑺ᴀʟᴍᴀɴᴏᴘʜɪʟᴇ 🚩 (@katarsalmanfan) October 24, 2026

The song went on to become a memorable part of the film’s soundtrack. For Himesh, the project was more than just another assignment; it was the opportunity that helped establish his name as a composer in Bollywood.

Salman Khan’s Role In Himesh’s Early Career

Himesh’s recollection highlights the importance of the opportunity Salman offered him at a crucial point in his career. Before entering films as a composer, Himesh had been involved in television production and music for television serials.

The Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya opportunity helped him take his work to a wider audience. He later composed music for several other films, including Salman-starrers such as Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Bodyguard.

Over the years, Himesh has become known for his work as a composer and singer, with songs such as ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ helping him build a distinct identity in Hindi film music. His latest recollection is a reminder of the early support he received from Salman Khan and how that first opportunity became a defining moment in his professional journey.