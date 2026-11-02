Himesh Reshammiya Praises Deepika Padukone Says, ‘Kayi Ladkiyon Ko Diya Break, Lekin...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himesh Reshammiya praised Deepika Padukone, calling her irreplaceable.

He stated his music video didn't ensure her success.

Deepika's career began with Himesh's 'Naam Hai Tera' video.

She later thanked him for that crucial early opportunity.

Singer, composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya has praised Deepika Padukone, calling her irreplaceable and saying that her journey to superstardom was entirely her own. The singer recently reflected on their association during a conversation with Komal Nahta. When asked whom he would cast if he were to recreate his popular song ‘Naam Hai Tera’ today, Himesh said that no one could take Deepika’s place. He also clarified that he did not consider himself responsible for her success, despite giving her an early opportunity in his music video.

Himesh Reshammiya Calls Deepika Padukone 'Irreplaceable'

During the conversation, Himesh was asked which actress he would choose if he were to recreate ‘Naam Hai Tera’ today. Responding to the question, he said that Deepika could not be replaced and that he had recognised her potential even then.

He said, “Deepika Padukone ko koi replace nahi kar sakta. Woh irreplaceable hain. Humein tab bhi pata tha ki woh superstar banengi.” [Deepika Padukone cannot be replaced. She is irreplaceable. We knew even then that she would become a superstar.]

Himesh also addressed the credit often given to him for giving Deepika an early opportunity through his music video. He said that several other girls had received similar breaks, but their journeys were different.

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He said, “Bahut saare log kehte hain ki unhone mere music video se apna career shuru kiya. Humne aur bhi kai ladkiyon ko break diya, lekin woh Deepika nahi bani. Unke banne ya na banne mein mera koi haath nahi hai.” [Many people say that they started their careers with my music video. We gave breaks to several other girls too, but none of them became Deepika. I have no role in whether they became successful or not.]

Deepika Padukone Began Her Career With 'Naam Hai Tera'

Before making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika appeared in Himesh’s music video for ‘Naam Hai Tera’. The song featured in his popular album Aap Kaa Surroor, released in 2006. The music video introduced Deepika to a wider audience before her big-screen debut. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actors in the Hindi film industry.

When Deepika Thanked Himesh On 'Indian Idol 11'

Years after the music video, Deepika and Himesh reunited on the reality show Indian Idol 11. Deepika appeared on the show to promote her film Chhapaak, while Himesh was one of its judges.

During the episode, Deepika thanked the singer for giving her the opportunity to feature in ‘Naam Hai Tera’. She recalled that she knew very little about film sets and music video shoots when she was selected for the project.

She told Himesh, “Jo kuch bhi main aaj kar rahi hoon, woh maine us music video ki shooting ke dauraan seekha hai. Mujhe yeh mauka dene ke liye shukriya, sir. Jab kisi aur ko mujh par bharosa nahi tha, tab aapko tha.” [Whatever I am doing today, I learnt during the shoot of that music video. Thank you, sir, for giving me this opportunity. When nobody else believed in me, you did.]

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Himesh Reshammiya's Workfront

On the professional front, Himesh is gearing up for Gunmaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. Himesh is handling the film’s music. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. The project brings Himesh, Emraan and Aditya together again after nearly two decades.