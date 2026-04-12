HIGHLIGHTS | Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92; Mortal Remains Reach Home, Last Rites At Shivaji Park
Asha Bhosle breathed her last at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.
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Asha Bhosle Death News: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. She passed away today due to multi-organ failure, confirmed Dr Pratit Samdani. Her last rites will be performed on Monday at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.
The news was confirmed by Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle. “Today, my mother Asha Bhosle has passed away. Her final rites will take place tomorrow at 4 pm,” her grieving son told reporters.
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He added that those wishing to pay their last respects can visit Asha Bhosle’s residence at 11 am on Monday.
Asha Bhosle Hospitalisation
The singer was rushed to the hospital a day before her death. Initial reports suggested that she had suffered a cardiac arrest. However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that she had been hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while requesting privacy for the family.
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She added, “We request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”
About Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, began singing at the age of 10 and made her debut with Chala Chala Nav Bala in the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. She made her Hindi cinema debut with Saawan Aaya in Chunariya.
Her breakthrough came with the songs Maang Ke Saath Tumhara and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri from the film Naya Daur.
Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Last Respects To Asha Bhosle in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the Mumbai residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle to pay his final respects. Her mortal remains were brought there earlier in the day.
VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) arrives at the residence of legendary singer Asha Bhosle in Mumbai to pay his last respects. Her mortal remains were brought there earlier today.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle, who not only survived in the shadow of her sister's greatness… pic.twitter.com/oLInh8Ou4W
Asha Bhosle Death News LIVE: 'My Alley-Dwelling Mother Has Departed' Adnan Sami Pays Tribute To Legendry Singer Asha Bhosle
Adnan Sami shares an emotional post for Asha Bhosle on Twitter. He wrote, "My alley-dwelling Mother has departed… The light of “In Ankhon ki Masti” has dimmed, and “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” now feels like a final prayer uttered at the soul’s farewell. The voice that cradled me like a lap, is silent today, yet in every melody, her hand still feels like it rests upon my head, and it always will… Sometimes, the heart just doesn’t want to say “Khuda Hafiz”…
Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen…— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 12, 2026
“In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya,
aur “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai.
Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala,
aaj woh khamosh hai,
par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par… pic.twitter.com/Vo0bI8EUjx