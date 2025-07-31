Here’s What Gauahar Khan Ate To Lose 10 Kgs In 10 Days After Her Son’s Birth

Actor and television personality Gauahar Khan, who embraced motherhood in May 2023 with the birth of her son Zehaan, has been refreshingly candid about her postpartum weight loss journey. Barely months after delivering her baby, Gauahar returned to the spotlight, co-hosting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. But behind her onscreen appearance was a fierce determination to bounce back, physically and professionally.

Gauahar Khan on her diet post birth of her son

During her recent appearance on 'The Debina Bonnerjee Show', Gauahar spoke about the intense transformation she went through six months after Zehaan’s birth. She revealed that her decision to wean him off breast milk marked the beginning of a strict dietary shift.

“I was conscious that I’m going to be on screen again, and I can’t take that lightly. For six months, I breastfeed but I was not exclusively breastfeeding, I was also using formula. But for those six months, I didn’t take care of my food that much as I was breastfeeding and I had that responsibility. I was eating normal food, keeping in mind the carbohydrates, fat and protein content needed for Zehaan.”

What Gauahar ate to lose pregnancy weight

Once she stopped breastfeeding, the actor opted for a minimalist food routine, eliminating high-calorie items—even her favourite dishes—to shed the baby weight.

“Six months after his birth, I decided to wean him off breast milk and from that day I went on an only salad diet. My diet was only leaves and soup. I zipped my mouth. I literally did. I was not on a diet. I was eating things properly, but it used to be salads and soup form. I left non-veg. I left mutton. It is my most favourite thing to eat, but I left it because it is high in calories. I left all that because I wanted to work.”

Earlier this year, Gauahar had shared her weight loss update on Instagram, where she posted a photo with the caption: “Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum! Alhamdulillah! Six more to go!”

However, her transformation wasn’t free from criticism. In a chat with Red FM, she acknowledged that some people online accused her of setting unrealistic standards for other mothers.

“You know a lot of people actually told me ‘Why are you showing that you’ve lost weight? Why are you showing that you’ve reduced so much? Think about other women. The things we can’t do, you have so many gym trainers and you have so many’… comments like these also come.”

Gauahar, however, was quick to debunk those assumptions.

“No, I don’t have any expensive gym trainers, I don’t have any diets being given to me. You need to zip your mouth for yourself, you need to do proper research, which I have done.”

Currently, Gauahar is expecting her second child and continues to share honest glimpses into her life as a mother, public figure, and working woman navigating the pressures of postpartum recovery.