Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hema Malini receives Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Dharmendra honored for cinematic contributions; over 300 films.

131 Padma honors announced, including 5 Padma Vibhushan.

Other recipients include Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini is set to receive the Padma Vibhushan conferred posthumously on her late husband and actor Dharmendra, in recognition of his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema. The 77-year-old is currently in Delhi for the ceremony, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the honour during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

A note on the official awards website describes Dharmendra as “One of the most versatile and successful actors in the history of the Hindi film industry. Popularly known as the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood”, adding that he left an indelible mark through his work in over 300 films.

‘Big, Emotional Moment’

Ahead of the ceremony, Hema Malini said the honour is a deeply “emotional moment” for the family. “It’s an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me. Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy,” she told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ| Malaika Arora Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta In Mumbai; Arhaan Khan Joins Them

She further added, “Sunny, Bobby - everyone is aware of this, and it is a big moment for all of us.”

Padma Awards 2026

This year, the Government of India has announced 131 Padma honours, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Slams Trolls Criticising Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes Looks: ‘Ash Looks Great, Not Here To Please You’

Among the prominent names being honoured this year are the late Dharmendra, Mammootty and playback singer Alka Yagnik. While Dharmendra will receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, Mammootty has been selected for the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was previously awarded the Padma Shri in 1998.

Actor R Madhavan has been named a Padma Shri recipient, and late actor Satish Shah will also be honoured posthumously with the same award. Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, veteran theatre and film actor Anil Kumar Rastogi, and actor-director Arvind Vaidya are among the other Padma Shri awardees this year.

The Padma Vibhushan is India’s second-highest civilian award and is conferred for exceptional and distinguished service. The Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian honour, while the Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country.