Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bachchan and Malini shared screen in numerous notable films.

For more than five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has remained one of the most celebrated figures in Hindi cinema. Throughout his remarkable career, he has delivered countless memorable performances and portrayed a wide range of characters that have left audiences and fellow actors in awe.

While praising the legendary actor on one occasion, Hema Malini also voiced a light-hearted complaint. The veteran actress candidly admitted that she often felt jealous of the kind of roles offered to Amitabh Bachchan, highlighting the limited opportunities available to women in comparison.

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Hema Malini Once Called Amitabh Bachchan ‘Lucky’

During an appearance on the television show Aap Ki Adalat, Hema Malini spoke openly about Amitabh Bachchan and his career choices. She was asked about his films Paa and Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, both of which showcased him in strikingly different roles.

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Referring to the actor’s versatility, the interviewer pointed out how Amitabh had played a child suffering from a rare condition in Paa and then went on to headline Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap. Responding to this, Hema Malini said that Amitabh was fortunate because he continued to receive a variety of challenging and unique roles.

She remarked that while he gets every kind of character to play, women in the industry do not always enjoy the same opportunities.

‘I Feel Very Jealous’

The conversation then turned to whether she felt jealous of Amitabh Bachchan because of the roles he received. Reacting with a smile and a laugh, Hema Malini gave a candid yet humorous reply.

She said, “I feel very jealous.”

The actress went on to explain that she had started her own production house and intended to produce films that would offer meaningful roles. She added that she would continue working in projects that featured strong characters for her and could also make films with her elder daughter, Esha, whenever suitable opportunities arose.

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Amitabh, Hema Malini On-Screen Appearance

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini have shared the screen in several memorable films over the years. One of their most iconic collaborations came in Sholay, although they were not paired opposite each other in the film.

The duo later appeared together in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Gehri Chaal, Naseeb, Baghban, Kasauti, Do Aur Do Paanch, Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, Babul and Nastik.

Interestingly, the two stars also worked together in the Bhojpuri film Ganga, which was released in 2006. Their long association on screen remains one of the notable partnerships in Indian cinema.