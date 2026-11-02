'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Michael Mann accidentally shot foot at Los Angeles gun range.

Incident occurred Saturday while holstering firearm during practice.

Mann sustained minor injury, received treatment, now stable.

Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at a gun range in Los Angeles. The 83-year-old director sustained a minor injury when a firearm went off during a target practice session. He is reported to be in stable condition.

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Michael Mann Suffers Minor Injury In Gun Range Accident

The Los Angeles Police Department shared details of the incident, which took place at around 4 pm PST on Saturday at the Range Los Angeles. Mann reportedly injured himself while attempting to holster a firearm when the weapon accidentally discharged.

According to Variety, the wound was described as “subcutaneous and minor”. His representatives also issued a statement confirming the incident and his condition.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released”.

Mann has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for several decades. He received medical attention following the incident and was expected to be released.

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Michael Mann's Career And Upcoming Film 'Heat 2'

Mann is known for directing acclaimed films such as Heat, Thief, Manhunter, Collateral and The Insider. His most recent directorial venture was Ferrari, a sports biopic featuring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife, Laura.

The filmmaker is currently working on Heat 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to his 1995 crime drama. The original film starred Al Pacino as Los Angeles Police Department detective Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro as professional thief Neil McCauley, whose paths collide in a high-stakes confrontation.

Mann has adapted the screenplay for Heat 2 from the 2022 novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The upcoming film is described as both a sequel and a prequel, tracing the earlier lives of characters from the original story.

(With inputs from IANS)