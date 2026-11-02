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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

Filmmaker Michael Mann is in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at a Los Angeles gun range during target practice.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Filmmaker Michael Mann accidentally shot foot at Los Angeles gun range.
  • Incident occurred Saturday while holstering firearm during practice.
  • Mann sustained minor injury, received treatment, now stable.

Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mann was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at a gun range in Los Angeles. The 83-year-old director sustained a minor injury when a firearm went off during a target practice session. He is reported to be in stable condition.

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Michael Mann Suffers Minor Injury In Gun Range Accident

The Los Angeles Police Department shared details of the incident, which took place at around 4 pm PST on Saturday at the Range Los Angeles. Mann reportedly injured himself while attempting to holster a firearm when the weapon accidentally discharged.

According to Variety, the wound was described as “subcutaneous and minor”. His representatives also issued a statement confirming the incident and his condition.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released”.

Mann has reportedly been an experienced target shooter for several decades. He received medical attention following the incident and was expected to be released.

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Michael Mann's Career And Upcoming Film 'Heat 2'

Mann is known for directing acclaimed films such as Heat, Thief, Manhunter, Collateral and The Insider. His most recent directorial venture was Ferrari, a sports biopic featuring Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and Penelope Cruz as his wife, Laura.

The filmmaker is currently working on Heat 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to his 1995 crime drama. The original film starred Al Pacino as Los Angeles Police Department detective Vincent Hanna and Robert De Niro as professional thief Neil McCauley, whose paths collide in a high-stakes confrontation.

Mann has adapted the screenplay for Heat 2 from the 2022 novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The upcoming film is described as both a sequel and a prequel, tracing the earlier lives of characters from the original story.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to filmmaker Michael Mann?

Michael Mann was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at a Los Angeles gun range. He sustained a minor, superficial injury when a firearm discharged during target practice.

When and where did Michael Mann's accident occur?

The incident occurred on Saturday around 4 pm PST at The Range Los Angeles. Mann was attempting to holster a firearm when it accidentally discharged.

What was the extent of Michael Mann's injury?

He sustained a minor, subcutaneous, and superficial injury to his foot. Mann was treated and was expected to be released, reported to be in stable condition.

What film is Michael Mann currently working on?

Michael Mann is currently working on 'Heat 2', which is the much-anticipated follow-up to his 1995 crime drama. The film will serve as both a sequel and a prequel.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 06:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Heat United States News Michael Mann Michael Mann Hospitalised Michael Mann Shooting Accident
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