Salman Khan returned to host Bigg Boss 20 with the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on November 21, addressing the controversy surrounding contestant ScoutOP and rapper Yung DSA. The actor questioned Scout for discussing Yung's personal matter with fellow contestants Love Gill and Kanika Mann, asking him to consider the possible consequences. Scout defended his actions, saying he had spoken out of concern rather than to demean the rapper. Following the episode, Scout's team released a statement on his official X account, backing the gamer and questioning why he was being held accountable when others allegedly discuss him behind his back.

ScoutOP's Team Defends Him After Salman Khan's Rebuke

During the November 21 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted ScoutOP for sharing information about Yung DSA with Love Gill and Kanika Mann. Without disclosing the details of the rapper's personal matter, the host asked Scout to consider how his comments could affect Yung's life outside the show.

Explaining his position, Scout maintained that he had not discussed the matter in a demeaning manner and had brought it up because he was concerned about Yung.

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After the episode, Scout's team shared a statement on his official X account, defending his actions. The team argued that the gamer was being judged for speaking up, while similar scrutiny was missing when other contestants allegedly discussed him.

ScoutOP's Team Questions Double Standards Over Yung DSA's Matter

In its statement, Scout's team claimed that contestants frequently discuss the gamer's loyalty, misrepresent his conversations, and create negative impressions about him. However, according to the team, the conversation changes when Scout responds.

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Defending his remarks about Yung, the team wrote, "Scout was referring to something Yung himself had openly admitted on national television. He wasn't exposing some secret or making up a story. So how is simply bringing up an openly admitted fact considered backbiting?"

The statement further questioned why the same standards were not applied to other contestants.

"Why is the same standard never applied to everyone? You cannot keep questioning someone's loyalty, creating narratives against them, and then play the trust card when they finally speak up. Trust and accountability have to work both ways."

Scout's team maintained that the discussion should also consider how other housemates speak about the gamer rather than focusing only on his response.

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP's Previous Clash With Yung DSA

This is not the first time Scout has faced criticism from Salman during Weekend Ka Vaar. In the previous episode, the host reprimanded the gamer for pushing Yung during a heated argument. Scout subsequently acknowledged his mistake and apologised to the rapper.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with 16 contestants. Several participants, including Rohed Khan, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Aasif Khan, Rhiti Tiwari and Isha Rikhi, have been evicted from the competition.

Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull entered the house as wild card contestants. However, Nakul was later eliminated following his physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu.

Reports have also suggested that the makers are considering extending the reality show by a few weeks, although an official confirmation is awaited.

With ScoutOP's team now publicly defending him, the disagreement surrounding Yung DSA's personal matter has become another talking point in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Salman's comments and the team's statement have added another dimension to the ongoing conflict.