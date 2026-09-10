‘He Was Scared Of Me’: Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Abhishek, Says ‘Don’t Want Rida In My Life’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munawar Faruqui named five 'insecure losers' after elimination.

Abhishek defended his actions; Krystle D'Souza supported Munawar strongly.

Munawar and Abhishek reconciled, ending their heated reunion exchange.

Munawar Faruqui became the first contestant eliminated from The Traitors Season 2 after receiving the most votes at the first Circle of Shaq. His exit sparked a heated exchange with several contestants, particularly Abhishek Malhan. During the reunion episode, hosted by Karan Johar and released on Amazon Prime Video, Munawar revisited the controversy and named the contestants he considered ‘insecure losers’. He also said he felt betrayed by Rida Tharana and Harman Singha. Abhishek defended his decision to target Munawar, while Krystle D’Souza stepped in to support her friend. The two men eventually put their differences aside and hugged.

Munawar Faruqui Names His ‘Insecure Losers’

When Karan Johar asked Munawar to identify the contestants he had called ‘insecure losers’, the comedian named Rida Tharana, Prish, Harman Singha, Abhishek Malhan and Ansh. Munawar criticised Rida, Prish and Ansh for what he felt was a poor approach to the game while playing as innocents. He was particularly upset with Rida and Harman for voting him out.

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Speaking about Rida, Munawar made his feelings clear and said he did not want her in his life following what he considered a betrayal during the game. Munawar also addressed Abhishek's role in his elimination. He acknowledged that Abhishek had openly targeted him but suggested that his confidence was not entirely genuine.

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“He played this game on the front foot, and was loud about it, but he was scared of me, which I liked!” Abhishek rejected the claim and reminded Munawar that he had gone ahead with the move despite the emotional reaction that followed. “I am not scared of you. You continue crying even now... Now stop all this! It is a game and nothing personal. He made it personal! He put hate stories against me.”

Krystle D’Souza Defends Munawar

The disagreement continued as Munawar explained that his emotional reaction was not because of Abhishek, but because he felt hurt by Rida and Harman. Krystle D’Souza then defended Munawar. She said she considered herself a loyal friend and challenged Abhishek over his comments about making Munawar cry.

“I would not have saved you at the tower, or at the circle of shaq. You learn some loyalty. Why are you saying you made him cry? What is this? What is this language? It is your insecurity speaking. I took my revenge by murdering you.” Krystle's comments added another layer to the reunion confrontation, particularly because she had remained close to Munawar despite the twists and betrayals that unfolded during the season.

Munawar And Abhishek End Their Feud

Despite the heated exchange, Munawar and Abhishek eventually chose to move past their disagreement. The two hugged on the reunion episode, with Karan Johar joining them. Munawar's elimination had come during the first Circle of Shaq, where he received the highest number of votes. He had anticipated being targeted and addressed the contestants after his name was revealed.

“I had expected this to happen to me. I knew I would have to face it. This often happens to me. It is not the first time. This is not the first time that I have been targeted. Call me a soft target or someone too good to be there. I can clearly see through the insecurities of other people, and you will see how you end up looking. Because your insecurities will be visible. You approached me as a friend and heard me out, but now you wrote my name here. Thank you for that.”

The season eventually ended with Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerging as co-traitors and winning the Rs 66 lakh cash prize. Kullu and Harman Singha were also among the original traitors, while Shahneel Gill was later recruited as the fourth traitor. The reunion gave Munawar and Abhishek a chance to revisit one of the season's most talked-about clashes, but their final hug suggested that the rivalry stayed within the game.