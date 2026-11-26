Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravi Kishan revealed his father opposed his acting dreams.

Father severely beat him for a Ramleela stage performance.

His mother then helped him escape their home.

He overcame struggles, achieving stardom in cinema and politics.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan took a deeply emotional trip down memory lane on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, opening up about the turbulent childhood struggles that preceded his rise to stardom. The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP, who shared the couch with Akshay Kumar, recounted his father’s fierce opposition to his acting dreams during the 1990s. He recalled how a Ramleela performance in a saree triggered his father, so much so that he beat him with a leather belt, and that his mother eventually had to help him run away from home to escape his father’s wrath.

'Papa Ne Bahut Maara Tha'

Looking back at his early years, Ravi explained that his father was a priest who also ran a milk and dairy business and wanted his son to either join the family trade or secure a government job. Drawn to theatre instead, Ravi once wore a saree to portray Sita in a local Ramleela - a decision that infuriated his father and left host Karan Johar visibly shocked as the actor recounted it on the show.

Recalling the confrontation, Ravi said, "Papa ne bahut maara tha. Chamdi ka belt tha unka. Aur woh bole, ‘Nachaniya banega kya? Nachne wala banega kya? [My father beat me badly. He had a leather belt. And he said, ‘Do you want to become a dancer?’] Because in the 90s, the cinema industry was not that accepted.”

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Ravi revealed that the stigma surrounding films at the time pushed tensions at home to a breaking point, with his father fearing that his acting ambitions would disgrace the family.

Speaking about the severity of the threat, he shared, “My father wanted to kill me. He used to say, ‘Yeh ladka kalank banega, isko maar hi dete hain’ (This boy will become a stigma, let’s kill him).” Fearing for her son’s safety, his mother stepped in and helped him flee the city.

Summing up his arduous climb in the industry, the actor remarked that while others may have walked their way to success, he had "crawled" his way to the top.

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Akshay Kumar’s Tribute On KWK 9

The episode balanced these raw confessions with plenty of warmth and humour. Karan Johar welcomed the unusual pairing by introducing Ravi as the "Brad Pitt of Bihar," with the actor making a spirited entry using his signature catchphrase, "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa." Johar also revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who suggested bringing Ravi onto the couch, with Akshay noting, “I know his comedy side. But he's actually a very emotional guy.”

During the chat, Ravi also laughed about his early admiration for Mithun Chakraborty, recalling how he used to imitate the veteran star’s hair and walk, earning himself the nickname "gareebon ka Mithun" (the poor man’s Mithun).

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Overcoming the harrowing beginnings, Ravi went on to carve out a remarkable career across Indian cinema and politics. Starting out in Hindi films in the 1990s, he achieved massive stardom as one of the biggest faces of Bhojpuri cinema before earning acclaim across Hindi, Telugu, and other regional industries for standout performances in Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz, and Laapataa Ladies.

In electoral politics, he first contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur on a Congress ticket before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017. He went on to win the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 and successfully retained the seat in the 2024 general elections.