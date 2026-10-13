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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her

‘He Slapped Me, Burned Me With Cigarette’: TV Actor Niti Taylor Reveals How Her Ex-Boyfriend Tortured Her

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Niti Taylor opened up about the trauma she endured in her past relationship during a recent interview.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Niti Taylor revealed past physical abuse by her ex-boyfriend.
  • He pushed and slapped her, an incident caught on CCTV.
  • Her ex-boyfriend later burned her with a cigarette, leaving visible scars.

TV actor Niti Taylor has opened up about a painful chapter of her past. In a recent interview, she revealed that she endured physical abuse and severe torture at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She also alleged that he once burned her with a cigarette.

‘He Pushed And Slapped Me’

Niti, known for shows such as Ghulam, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Ishqbaaaz, spoke about her past relationship in an interview with Hauterrfly. She revealed that her ex-boyfriend was controlling and would often question her choice of clothes and where she went.

“If I wore short clothes, he would question my choice of clothing and say that people were looking at me,” she recalled before adding, “He would ask why I was going somewhere or why I was standing so close to someone. I was quite naive at the time and would constantly try to explain myself and justify my actions.”

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Niti recalled feeling uncomfortable at her ex-boyfriend’s birthday party and deciding to head out. While her friends waited in the car, she went to say goodbye to him.

“He stopped me and said that I wasn’t going anywhere with them. I told him that my friends would drop me home, but he refused to let me go. Things became frightening outside his house. He grabbed me, pushed me and slapped me,” she further added. 

Niti claims that the incident was recorded on the building’s CCTV cameras.

‘He Burned Me With Cigarette’

According to Niti, her friends were waiting downstairs when the security guard told them that such incidents happened frequently. When they came upstairs and tried to pull her away, he continued to push and grab her. “I was crying after the incident,” she said.

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When she reached home, he started shouting at her. “He was smoking a cigarette at the time and started questioning me about why I had left the party with my friends. During that incident, he burned me with a cigarette.”

Niti revealed that the marks are still visible on her body. “My skin is prone to developing keloids, which is why the scars became clearly visible,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Niti Taylor reveal about her past relationship?

Niti Taylor revealed she suffered physical abuse and severe torture from her ex-boyfriend. She also alleged that he once burned her with a cigarette.

How did Niti Taylor describe her ex-boyfriend's behavior?

She described him as controlling, questioning her choice of clothes and where she went. He also pushed, slapped, and burned her during incidents.

What happened during an incident at her ex-boyfriend's birthday party?

When Niti tried to leave his birthday party, her ex-boyfriend stopped her, grabbed her, pushed her, and slapped her. This incident was reportedly recorded on CCTV cameras.

Are there lasting effects from the abuse Niti Taylor endured?

Yes, Niti revealed that the marks from being burned with a cigarette are still visible on her body. Her skin is prone to developing keloids, making the scars prominent.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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