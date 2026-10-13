Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Niti Taylor revealed past physical abuse by her ex-boyfriend.

He pushed and slapped her, an incident caught on CCTV.

Her ex-boyfriend later burned her with a cigarette, leaving visible scars.

TV actor Niti Taylor has opened up about a painful chapter of her past. In a recent interview, she revealed that she endured physical abuse and severe torture at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. She also alleged that he once burned her with a cigarette.

‘He Pushed And Slapped Me’

Niti, known for shows such as Ghulam, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Ishqbaaaz, spoke about her past relationship in an interview with Hauterrfly. She revealed that her ex-boyfriend was controlling and would often question her choice of clothes and where she went.

“If I wore short clothes, he would question my choice of clothing and say that people were looking at me,” she recalled before adding, “He would ask why I was going somewhere or why I was standing so close to someone. I was quite naive at the time and would constantly try to explain myself and justify my actions.”

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Niti recalled feeling uncomfortable at her ex-boyfriend’s birthday party and deciding to head out. While her friends waited in the car, she went to say goodbye to him.

“He stopped me and said that I wasn’t going anywhere with them. I told him that my friends would drop me home, but he refused to let me go. Things became frightening outside his house. He grabbed me, pushed me and slapped me,” she further added.

Niti claims that the incident was recorded on the building’s CCTV cameras.

‘He Burned Me With Cigarette’

According to Niti, her friends were waiting downstairs when the security guard told them that such incidents happened frequently. When they came upstairs and tried to pull her away, he continued to push and grab her. “I was crying after the incident,” she said.

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When she reached home, he started shouting at her. “He was smoking a cigarette at the time and started questioning me about why I had left the party with my friends. During that incident, he burned me with a cigarette.”

Niti revealed that the marks are still visible on her body. “My skin is prone to developing keloids, which is why the scars became clearly visible,” she said.