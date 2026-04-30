Playback singer Swagatha S Krishnan has accused a prominent Tamil music composer of serial sexual abuse. She described his studio as a trap where abuse was recorded and used for intimidation.
'He’s The ‘Epstein Of Madras’: Swagatha S Krishnan Makes Shocking Allegations Against Tamil Composer
Tamil playback singer Swagatha S Krishnan has accused a renowned music composer of serial sexual abuse, calling him the “Epstein of Madras.” She alleges secret recordings, threats.
- Singer alleges serial abuse by composer in a locked studio.
- Composer allegedly used recorded footage to threaten victims.
- Abuser targeted women using money, power, and recording.
- Singer seeks legal action after discovering other victims.
Playback singer Swagatha S Krishnan, known for songs like Yeno Pennae and Kadhal Kanmani, has made shocking allegations against a prominent Tamil music composer. In a recent interview, she accused him of serial sexual abuse and described his studio as a trap that left her deeply scarred. The singer did not reveal his name but called him the “Epstein of Madras” and said she is now ready to fight the case in court.
What Swagatha Alleged
Swagatha said the alleged abuse happened inside the composer’s studio, a room she once thought was safe. “The room was soundproof, locked, and stuffed with CCTV cameras, including hidden ones,” she told the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks. She claimed the act was recorded and the footage was later used to threaten and intimidate her. “It was a soundproof room, even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she added.
She also said the music director targeted independent women, built trust with them, and then used money and power to control them. “He would borrow money from women, delay repayment, and slowly take control,” Swagatha alleged. She said secretly recording women, and even children visiting the studio, had become “like a hobby” for him.
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Emotional And Professional Impact
Swagatha described the trauma in raw words: “I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn’t exist.” She said she underwent skin treatments because the memory of being touched haunted her and that she relied on her sister and therapy to cope. Professionally, she claimed she was shamed, falsely accused of theft, and spoken ill of within the industry. She also said the abuser’s family joined in discrediting her.
Because of the pressure, she left Chennai and moved to Rishikesh, where she now runs a clothing and fabric business called Taarabaai and works with women who are survivors of abuse.
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Legal Action And Other Victims
Swagatha said she had earlier spoken to lawyers and senior officials but did not file a formal complaint at the time, fearing a lack of courage and support. She also discovered that other women had gone through similar experiences. “When I spoke to them, I saw a similar pattern,” she said.
Now, she wants to pursue the matter legally. “Swagatha opened up about the episode now as she wants to pursue the matter legally,” the report states. By calling the composer the “Epstein of Madras,” she has laid out a serious accusation that could shake the Tamil film industry.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What allegations has Swagatha S Krishnan made?
How did the alleged abuse take place in the composer's studio?
Swagatha claims the abuse occurred in a soundproof, locked studio equipped with CCTV cameras, including hidden ones. She stated that the acts were recorded and used to threaten victims.
What was the emotional and professional impact of the alleged abuse on Swagatha?
Swagatha described deep trauma and physical discomfort from the memories. Professionally, she faced shaming, false accusations, and industry discrediting, leading her to leave Chennai.
Is Swagatha S Krishnan taking legal action?
Yes, Swagatha is now ready to pursue the matter legally. She found that other women have had similar experiences, reinforcing her decision to seek justice.