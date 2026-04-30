Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer alleges serial abuse by composer in a locked studio.

Composer allegedly used recorded footage to threaten victims.

Abuser targeted women using money, power, and recording.

Singer seeks legal action after discovering other victims.

Playback singer Swagatha S Krishnan, known for songs like Yeno Pennae and Kadhal Kanmani, has made shocking allegations against a prominent Tamil music composer. In a recent interview, she accused him of serial sexual abuse and described his studio as a trap that left her deeply scarred. The singer did not reveal his name but called him the “Epstein of Madras” and said she is now ready to fight the case in court.

What Swagatha Alleged

Swagatha said the alleged abuse happened inside the composer’s studio, a room she once thought was safe. “The room was soundproof, locked, and stuffed with CCTV cameras, including hidden ones,” she told the YouTube channel Sivasankari Talks. She claimed the act was recorded and the footage was later used to threaten and intimidate her. “It was a soundproof room, even if I screamed, no one could hear me,” she added.

She also said the music director targeted independent women, built trust with them, and then used money and power to control them. “He would borrow money from women, delay repayment, and slowly take control,” Swagatha alleged. She said secretly recording women, and even children visiting the studio, had become “like a hobby” for him.

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Emotional And Professional Impact

Swagatha described the trauma in raw words: “I felt like the parts of my body he touched shouldn’t exist.” She said she underwent skin treatments because the memory of being touched haunted her and that she relied on her sister and therapy to cope. Professionally, she claimed she was shamed, falsely accused of theft, and spoken ill of within the industry. She also said the abuser’s family joined in discrediting her.

Because of the pressure, she left Chennai and moved to Rishikesh, where she now runs a clothing and fabric business called Taarabaai and works with women who are survivors of abuse.

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Legal Action And Other Victims

Swagatha said she had earlier spoken to lawyers and senior officials but did not file a formal complaint at the time, fearing a lack of courage and support. She also discovered that other women had gone through similar experiences. “When I spoke to them, I saw a similar pattern,” she said.

Now, she wants to pursue the matter legally. “Swagatha opened up about the episode now as she wants to pursue the matter legally,” the report states. By calling the composer the “Epstein of Madras,” she has laid out a serious accusation that could shake the Tamil film industry.