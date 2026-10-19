Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Bajaj confirmed Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident.

Tiger's driver shot, actor sustained minor abrasions.

Police investigating, detained one; gang claims remain unverified.

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has shared an update on Tiger Shroff after gunmen allegedly fired at the actor’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. Abhishek revealed that he had played football with Tiger just hours before the incident and expressed relief that his friend was safe. Speaking to News18, he said, “Yes, we were playing together before the incident happened. We are fine. He’s safe now. No need to worry at all.” Television actor Karan Veer Mehra, who was also at the football ground, recalled seeing blood spots near the scene after the shooting.

Abhishek Bajaj Shares Update On Tiger Shroff

Abhishek Bajaj confirmed to News18 that he had been playing football with Tiger Shroff shortly before the firing. Relieved that the actor was safe, Abhishek reassured fans, saying, “Yes, we were playing together before the incident happened. We are fine. He’s safe now. No need to worry at all.” The two had been at the football ground with television actor Karan Veer Mehra before the incident unfolded in Juhu.

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Karan Veer Mehra Recalls Seeing Blood Spots

Karan Veer Mehra, who was also present at the location, told an interviewer that his car was travelling directly behind Tiger’s vehicle when the shooting took place. Recalling the moments after leaving the football ground, he said, “My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot. So, I’m just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter.”

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Karan also described the confusion at the scene. With people celebrating a birthday nearby and fireworks going off, some initially struggled to distinguish the gunshots from the other sounds. The situation became clearer when they learnt that Tiger’s driver had been shot.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident: What Happened?

The firing reportedly took place on Sunday evening after Tiger left a football session with friends in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at least five rounds at his car, injuring his driver and an autorickshaw driver.

Tiger reportedly took over the wheel after his driver was injured. The driver sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was being assessed for possible surgery, according to sources at Nanavati Hospital. Tiger was examined at the hospital and later discharged, with reports indicating that he had suffered minor abrasions.

Mumbai Police formed 15 teams to investigate the incident, reviewed CCTV footage and collected ballistic evidence. A person was detained in Santacruz in connection with the case. Two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility in social media posts, but the authenticity of those claims remained unverified by police.