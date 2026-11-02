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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan's Marriage

'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan's Marriage

Hina Khan congratulates Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan on their marriage, praising the Chief Minister for standing by his partner and choosing love.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 07:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announced their recent marriage.
  • The wedding followed a private family gathering in Srinagar.
  • Hina Khan congratulated the couple, praising Omar's commitment.
  • She criticised those questioning the couple's interfaith marriage.

Hina Khan has congratulated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan on their marriage. She praised Omar for standing by his partner despite the political attention surrounding their relationship. The actress also had a message for those questioning the couple's personal choices on religious grounds.

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Hina Khan Says Omar Abdullah 'Chose Love'

Taking to social media, Hina shared her happiness for the couple and applauded Omar for not turning his back on Nidhi. The actress said she respected his decision to stand by his partner, even if it could have political consequences.

"Awwwwww Mohabbat! So, so happy for them. He's a Chief Minister, but he did not turn his back on her. He had her back. Bro, this man has got a rock-solid spine," she wrote.

Hina went on to suggest that Omar might not secure another term in office, but argued that his personal decision mattered more than electoral considerations.

"He may not be elected in the next term.. BUTTT who cares. He chose love. He chose her. He proved ki Duniya gayi bhaad mai. Respect," she added.

The actress also criticised those questioning the relationship on religious grounds. Urging people not to interfere in others' personal lives, she said that only the Almighty could decide the couple's fate.

"Also mazhab ke thekedaaron, little piece of advice, jiyo aur jeene do. Let the Almighty decide their fate. Aap Khuda nahi hain," she wrote.

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Omar Abdullah And Nidhi Razdan Announce Their Marriage

Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announced their marriage through social media posts on October 31. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared photographs of the couple on X, with the caption, "A new journey began yesterday", while tagging Nidhi.

The wedding was reportedly preceded by a private gathering in Srinagar, attended by close family members from both sides.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Hina Khan's reaction to Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan's marriage?

Hina Khan congratulated the couple and expressed her happiness. She praised Omar Abdullah for choosing love and standing by his partner despite potential political consequences.

How did Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announce their marriage?

Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan announced their marriage through social media posts on October 31. Omar shared photographs on X with the caption,

What was Hina Khan's message to those questioning the couple's relationship on religious grounds?

Hina Khan urged people not to interfere in others' personal lives, especially on religious grounds. She stated that only the Almighty could decide their fate.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah Hina Khan Nidhi Razdan Omar Abdullah Marriage
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