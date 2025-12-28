'He Lives Life On His Own Terms': Arshad Warsi On Akshaye Khanna Amid Drishyam 3 Row

Actor Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit from Drishyam 3 has sparked widespread discussion, especially after reports emerged that the film’s producers have issued a legal notice to him. The development comes at a time when Khanna is enjoying renewed acclaim following the success of Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar. As the controversy unfolds, actor Arshad Warsi has weighed in, offering a candid perspective on Khanna’s personality and working style.

In a recent interaction with Lallantop, Warsi reflected on his long-standing association with Akshaye Khanna, stressing that the actor has remained unchanged over the years despite fluctuating career phases.

Arshad Warsi on Akshaye Khanna’s Personality

Speaking about Khanna, Warsi said, “Akshaye is a very serious guy. He has been a brilliant actor since before; there was no doubt about that, but he likes to stay in his own world. He doesn’t care about anybody. He lives his life on his terms and doesn’t get bothered by who thinks what about him. He has no PR or anybody right from day one, and he has been like this all his life."

The remarks come at a time when both actors are enjoying a successful year professionally. While Akshaye Khanna has earned praise for his performance in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, Arshad Warsi was appreciated for his role as Gafoor in The Ba**ds of Bollywood earlier this year.

Why Akshaye Khanna Is No Longer Part of Drishyam 3

Speculation around Khanna’s departure from Drishyam 3 intensified after the makers announced October 2, 2026, as the film’s release date. While Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor were officially named as part of the cast, Khanna’s absence from the announcement raised eyebrows.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak later confirmed that the actor would not be returning for the third instalment. Explaining the fallout, he told Bollywood Hungama, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel."

Producer Makes Serious Allegations

Pathak went on to make strong remarks about his experience working with Khanna, stating, “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3–4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha."

With the producers now reportedly moving ahead with legal action and Jaideep Ahlawat stepping in as Khanna’s replacement, the situation has added an unexpected layer of drama to one of Hindi cinema’s most successful thriller franchises.