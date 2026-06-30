‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fans shared humor, memes, and diverse opinions on the footwear.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Border 2, but it is his upcoming OTT film Ikka that has unexpectedly grabbed attention this week. While the trailer has received a positive response from viewers, it was the actor’s footwear at the launch event that became the talking point on social media.

Sunny Deol Wears Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event

A video from the event has gone viral, with fans noticing that Sunny appeared to be wearing a pair of worn-out shoes with a visible tear near the heel. The viral video prompted a flood of comments across social media platforms.

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Some users joked that the shoes had been worn out while recreating his iconic handpump scene from Gadar, while others quipped that ripped shoes were no different from the trend of ripped jeans. A few fans even speculated, tongue firmly in cheek, that the actor might have borrowed his father’s shoes, while others dismissed the discussion altogether, saying his footwear should not overshadow his work.

The light-hearted reactions have only added to the online buzz surrounding the film.

‘Ikka’ Marks Sunny Deol’s OTT Debut

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka stars Sunny Deol in the role of a lawyer and marks his debut on a streaming platform. The film also features Dia Mirza and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

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Ikka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 10. With the trailer already generating interest and the viral video keeping Sunny Deol in the headlines, anticipation for the film continues to build ahead of its release.