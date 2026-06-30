Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event

‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event

Sunny Deol's Ikka trailer is winning praise, but it's his torn shoes at the launch event that have gone viral, sparking humorous reactions and debate across social media.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans shared humor, memes, and diverse opinions on the footwear.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Border 2, but it is his upcoming OTT film Ikka that has unexpectedly grabbed attention this week. While the trailer has received a positive response from viewers, it was the actor’s footwear at the launch event that became the talking point on social media.

Sunny Deol Wears Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event

A video from the event has gone viral, with fans noticing that Sunny appeared to be wearing a pair of worn-out shoes with a visible tear near the heel. The viral video prompted a flood of comments across social media platforms.

ALSO READ | ‘Kashmera Shah Fell At My Feet And Apologised’: Sunita Ahuja Recalls Reconciling With Krushna Abhishek

Some users joked that the shoes had been worn out while recreating his iconic handpump scene from Gadar, while others quipped that ripped shoes were no different from the trend of ripped jeans. A few fans even speculated, tongue firmly in cheek, that the actor might have borrowed his father’s shoes, while others dismissed the discussion altogether, saying his footwear should not overshadow his work.

The light-hearted reactions have only added to the online buzz surrounding the film.

‘Ikka’ Marks Sunny Deol’s OTT Debut

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka stars Sunny Deol in the role of a lawyer and marks his debut on a streaming platform. The film also features Dia Mirza and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Did Raghav Juyal And Niharika NM Just Make Their Relationship Official? Fans Think So

Ikka is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 10. With the trailer already generating interest and the viral video keeping Sunny Deol in the headlines, anticipation for the film continues to build ahead of its release.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did fans react to Sunny Deol's footwear at the 'Ikka' event?

Fans reacted with a wave of comments, including jokes, memes, and mixed opinions. Some made light-hearted comments, while others dismissed the discussion.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jun 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Dharmendra Sunny Deol Ikka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event
‘He Is Wearing Dharmendra’s Shoes’: Fans Defend Sunny Deol’s Torn Shoes At ‘Ikka’ Event
Celebrities
Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna
Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Married At 24, Heading For Divorce At 35 From Gaurav Khanna
Celebrities
'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK
'If You Want To Eat My Food, Accept Me First': Celebrity Chef Asma Khan On Facing Racism In UK
Celebrities
'Betrayal Of Faith, Emotions': Ramayan's 'Lakshman' Furious Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam, Demands Strict Action
'Betrayal Of Faith, Emotions': Ramayan's 'Lakshman' Furious Over Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam
Advertisement

Videos

SPECIAL REPORT: The Rise of Champat Rai, From Ram Janmabhoomi Strategist to Trust Chief Under Scrutiny
Ram mandir: Champat Rai Denies Role in Ram Temple Donation Row as Fresh Questions Intensify in Ayodhya
BREAKING: Tree Crushes School Van in Mumbai's Chembur, Child Trapped as Emergency Rescue Continues
BREAKING: Yogi Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Donation Row as Devotees Demand Strict Action and Probe
BREAKING: Alok Kumar Slams Ayodhya Bar Resolution, Calls It Unconstitutional and Against Legal Ethics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget