'He Doesn't Believe In Protein': Andrew Schulz's Hilarious Story About Vidyut Jammwal's Street Fighter Debut

Vidyut Jammwal makes his Hollywood debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter. Co-star Andrew Schulz shares a hilarious story about their first meeting and Vidyut’s views on protein.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood’s action powerhouse Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming live-action reboot of Street Fighter, the globally renowned video game franchise. The actor, known for his exceptional martial arts skills, will portray Dhalsim, the only Indian fighter in the Street Fighter universe.

Vidyut has reportedly been in the United States for the past few months, participating in test shoots and filming key sequences for the big-budget action film. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the project also stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Callina Liang, Eric André, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa. The film is slated for a theatrical release in October 2026.

Andrew Schulz Recalls His Awkward First Meeting With Vidyut

Actor-comedian Andrew Schulz, who also appears in the film, recently shared a hilarious anecdote about meeting Vidyut for the first time. Speaking on his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Aakash Singh, Schulz admitted he mistook the Indian actor’s everyday attire for a costume.

He said, “Martial arts start in India. This is where it all began, and it is called Kalaripayattu, or something like that. They invented martial arts. He is also an action star. He pulled up, and they had us in funny costumes, and I thought he was in costume. I didn’t know that’s how he dressed regularly. I thought that’s what he was wearing, what Dhalsim wears, and I started teasing him about it. And then the producers said that’s how he dresses. I thought they were being sarcastic. This went on for 10 minutes, where I kept putting my foot in my mouth and couldn’t get out of it.”

‘He Doesn’t Believe in Protein,’ Says Schulz

The conversation took another amusing turn when Schulz discussed Vidyut’s unique dietary beliefs. He revealed, “He plays Dhalsim, and he said he doesn’t believe in protein. Yeah, he doesn’t believe in it. He goes protein is a myth. This m**er is funny as st.

When co-host Aakash Singh asked if that meant Vidyut was vegetarian, Schulz responded that he had “no follow-up question.” Another guest quipped, “If I could look like that not eating protein, it’s crazy.”

Vidyut, who has been vegetarian for over a decade, has often spoken about relying on plant-based protein and traditional Indian dietary practices for maintaining his physique and agility.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut Jammwal Hollywood Debut Street Fighter Reboot
