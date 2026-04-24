Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farah Khan toured Shekhar Suman's Victorian-style Mumbai home.

The lavish 4-storey residence features refined European interiors.

Khan praised the unique decor and warm family atmosphere.

Celebrity friends shared food and light-hearted banter.

Imagine stepping into a Mumbai penthouse that feels straight out of Victorian London, grand, elegant, and a bit mysterious. Filmmaker Farah Khan got that thrill when she visited veteran actor Shekhar Suman's stunning 4-storey home in Lokhandwala. Accompanied by her popular cook Dilip, she was left speechless by the opulent interiors, calling it unlike anything she's seen in the area. What makes this house so special? A recent home tour video reveals all the lavish details and fun moments.

Farah Khan Visits Shekhar Suman's Mumbai Penthouse

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently took fans on an exciting tour of Shekhar Suman's lavish Mumbai penthouse, shared in a new vlog that has gone viral. The 4-storey Victorian-style home stands out in busy Lokhandwala with its classic European charm, bringing a slice of London to the heart of the city. "I have not seen a house like this in Lokhandwala," Farah Khan exclaimed during the visit.

The tour began late at night when Farah and Dilip arrived with a special dish, Yakhni pulao, to share. Right away, Farah was mesmerized by the beauty of the residence. She called it one of the most stunning homes in Lokhandwala, highlighting its refined interiors that reminded her of upscale London townhouses. "Feels like I have arrived in a home in London," she quipped.

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Shekhar Suman's Lavish Mumbai House

Shekhar Suman proudly showed off unique items, like a stunning crystal chessboard he bought during a trip to New York. The house boasts high ceilings, ornate details, and warm family vibes despite its grandeur. Shekhar emphasised that true beauty comes from family warmth, not just the decor. The visit turned spooky at times, with Farah feeling a bit spooked by the old-world atmosphere, adding to the fun.

The vlog also featured light-hearted moments with Shekhar's son Adhyayan Suman. Both praised Dilip's talent, with Shekhar saying, "Ye woh kaam kar raha hai jo isne kabhi sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha. Aur woh kaam itni mehnat karke bakhoobi kar raha hai" (He is doing work he never even dreamed of, and he's doing it with so much hard work). Farah quickly teased Dilip, "Apna job bhool mat, jyada udd mat" (Don't forget your job, don't fly too high).

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They enjoyed Shekhar's signature homemade pasta aglio e olio during a cosy family dinner, blending good food with great talks. The penthouse mixes luxury with personal touches, proving a home's real magic lies in warmth and memories. Fans loved the glimpse into celebrity life, praising the elegant yet welcoming space.