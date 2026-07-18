He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to deteriorating health, following medical advice and a Delhi High Court direction. Organisers, however, alleged he was taken away forcefully.
'Dekhi Hai Aapne Kabhi Aisi Kayarta?': Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Forceful Hospitalisation
Vishal Dadlani reacted emotionally after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike. Calling the move “cowardice”, the singer said the incident “breaks my heart” and urged fellow Indians to “wake up” as the video went viral.
- Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized following 21-day hunger strike, health deteriorated.
- Police cited medical advice, court order; organizers alleged forceful removal.
- Vishal Dadlani condemned removal; wife questioned decision; new strike began.
He said, "Have you ever seen such cowardice? They have taken Sonam ji away by force. What these people are doing to this country breaks my heart; it breaks my heart. My fellow Indians, when will you wake up? If not now, then when will you wake up? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I were there to help in some way. I'm absolutely furious right now."
His remarks have since gone viral, with many social media users sharing the video and expressing their own views on the incident.
Sonam Wangchuk Taken To Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors advised immediate medical intervention as his health reportedly worsened during the 21st day of his hunger strike. Delhi Police said the action was carried out on expert medical advice and in accordance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court to safeguard his health.
However, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, alleged that Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar against his wishes. Videos circulating online showed police personnel carrying the activist from the protest site, fuelling criticism from supporters and opposition leaders.
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Health Update And Family's Response
Following his admission, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk was stable but weak and required continuous medical monitoring after his prolonged fast.
His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questioned the decision to hospitalise him and publicly requested that no treatment be administered without the consent of the family and the doctors who had been monitoring his condition. Meanwhile, the CJP announced that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had begun an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity after Wangchuk's removal from the protest site.
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As the debate continues over the circumstances of Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Vishal Dadlani's emotional appeal has added another prominent voice to the growing public conversation surrounding the activist's ongoing protest.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was activist Sonam Wangchuk moved from the protest site?
How did Vishal Dadlani react to Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation?
Actor-singer Vishal Dadlani reacted strongly by sharing an emotional video. He expressed anger and concern, questioning the manner in which the activist was taken to the hospital.
What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status?
Safdarjung Hospital reported that he is stable but weak and requires continuous medical monitoring. His health reportedly worsened during his 21-day hunger strike.
Did Sonam Wangchuk's family agree with his hospitalisation?
His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questioned the decision to hospitalise him. She requested no treatment be administered without the consent of the family and his monitoring doctors.