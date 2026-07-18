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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Dekhi Hai Aapne Kabhi Aisi Kayarta?': Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Forceful Hospitalisation

'Dekhi Hai Aapne Kabhi Aisi Kayarta?': Vishal Dadlani Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Forceful Hospitalisation

Vishal Dadlani reacted emotionally after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike. Calling the move “cowardice”, the singer said the incident “breaks my heart” and urged fellow Indians to “wake up” as the video went viral.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized following 21-day hunger strike, health deteriorated.
  • Police cited medical advice, court order; organizers alleged forceful removal.
  • Vishal Dadlani condemned removal; wife questioned decision; new strike began.

Actor-singer Vishal Dadlani has reacted strongly after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar early on Saturday, with Delhi Police saying the decision was taken following medical advice and in compliance with a Delhi High Court direction due to his deteriorating health. However, organisers alleged that he was taken away forcefully, triggering widespread reactions on social media. Vishal was among the first celebrities to speak out, sharing an emotional video expressing anger and concern.

Vishal Dadlani On Sonam Wangchuk

Reacting to videos of Sonam Wangchuk being moved from the protest site, Vishal Dadlani shared an emotional message on social media, questioning the manner in which the activist was taken to the hospital.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

He said, "Have you ever seen such cowardice? They have taken Sonam ji away by force. What these people are doing to this country breaks my heart; it breaks my heart. My fellow Indians, when will you wake up? If not now, then when will you wake up? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I were there to help in some way. I'm absolutely furious right now."

His remarks have since gone viral, with many social media users sharing the video and expressing their own views on the incident.

Sonam Wangchuk Taken To Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after doctors advised immediate medical intervention as his health reportedly worsened during the 21st day of his hunger strike. Delhi Police said the action was carried out on expert medical advice and in accordance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court to safeguard his health.

However, members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is leading the protest, alleged that Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar against his wishes. Videos circulating online showed police personnel carrying the activist from the protest site, fuelling criticism from supporters and opposition leaders.

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Health Update And Family's Response

Following his admission, Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk was stable but weak and required continuous medical monitoring after his prolonged fast.

His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questioned the decision to hospitalise him and publicly requested that no treatment be administered without the consent of the family and the doctors who had been monitoring his condition. Meanwhile, the CJP announced that its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had begun an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity after Wangchuk's removal from the protest site.

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As the debate continues over the circumstances of Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Vishal Dadlani's emotional appeal has added another prominent voice to the growing public conversation surrounding the activist's ongoing protest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was activist Sonam Wangchuk moved from the protest site?

He was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to deteriorating health, following medical advice and a Delhi High Court direction. Organisers, however, alleged he was taken away forcefully.

How did Vishal Dadlani react to Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation?

Actor-singer Vishal Dadlani reacted strongly by sharing an emotional video. He expressed anger and concern, questioning the manner in which the activist was taken to the hospital.

What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status?

Safdarjung Hospital reported that he is stable but weak and requires continuous medical monitoring. His health reportedly worsened during his 21-day hunger strike.

Did Sonam Wangchuk's family agree with his hospitalisation?

His wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questioned the decision to hospitalise him. She requested no treatment be administered without the consent of the family and his monitoring doctors.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Safdarjung Hospital Jantar Mantar Vishal Dadlani Hunger Strike Sonam Wangchuk Activist Delhi POlice
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