Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently dined together; sparked reconciliation rumors.

Couple dated six years, broke up 2024, but maintained cordial relationship.

Malaika previously called Arjun an important part of her life.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who parted ways in 2024 after dating for nearly six years, have sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted together. The former couple was seen having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai before leaving in the same car, prompting fans to wonder if they have rekindled their relationship.

Arjun, Malaika Arora Have Dinner, Leave In Same Car

A now-viral video shows Arjun and Malaika leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after dinner and getting into the same car. Malaika is seen entering the vehicle, while Arjun closes the door for her before walking around to the other side and getting in himself.

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While the video does not reveal much about the nature of their relationship, their appearance has given much hope to fans about a possible patch-up. However, there has been no official confirmation of a patch-up.

Arjun, Malaika Remained Cordial After Their Breakup

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2018 and were frequently spotted together. They also regularly shared pictures with each other on social media. After dating for nearly six years, reports of their separation surfaced in 2024. Later that year, Arjun confirmed that he was single while attending an event.

Despite their breakup, the two have appeared to maintain a cordial relationship. In February 2025, they were seen together on a reality show, where they shared a few lighthearted moments.

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Recently, entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani spoke about what he claimed was the reason behind their breakup in an interview with Hindi Rush. According to him, Malaika wanted to marry Arjun, while Arjun was not ready for marriage, which eventually led to their separation. Lalwani also claimed that Arjun may still be in love with Malaika, and suggested that their relationship was never casual or temporary for him.

Malaika Called Arjun Important Part Of Her Life

In January this year, Malaika spoke about her relationship with Arjun and their equation after their breakup in an interview. She said, “Arjun has been a very important part of my life.” She also said that she did not want to speak much about her past or future, as enough had already been written about her personal life.

Malaika further explained that following a breakup, a person goes through various emotions, including anger, sadness and disappointment, but things eventually get better with time.