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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHave Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Reconciled? Ex-Couple Spotted Together After Dinner, Leave In Same Car

Have Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Reconciled? Ex-Couple Spotted Together After Dinner, Leave In Same Car

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor left in the same car after having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently dined together; sparked reconciliation rumors.
  • Couple dated six years, broke up 2024, but maintained cordial relationship.
  • Malaika previously called Arjun an important part of her life.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who parted ways in 2024 after dating for nearly six years, have sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted together. The former couple was seen having dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai before leaving in the same car, prompting fans to wonder if they have rekindled their relationship.

Arjun, Malaika Arora Have Dinner, Leave In Same Car

A now-viral video shows Arjun and Malaika leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after dinner and getting into the same car. Malaika is seen entering the vehicle, while Arjun closes the door for her before walking around to the other side and getting in himself.

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While the video does not reveal much about the nature of their relationship, their appearance has given much hope to fans about a possible patch-up. However, there has been no official confirmation of a patch-up.

Arjun, Malaika Remained Cordial After Their Breakup

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2018 and were frequently spotted together. They also regularly shared pictures with each other on social media. After dating for nearly six years, reports of their separation surfaced in 2024. Later that year, Arjun confirmed that he was single while attending an event.

Despite their breakup, the two have appeared to maintain a cordial relationship. In February 2025, they were seen together on a reality show, where they shared a few lighthearted moments. 

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Recently, entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani spoke about what he claimed was the reason behind their breakup in an interview with Hindi Rush. According to him, Malaika wanted to marry Arjun, while Arjun was not ready for marriage, which eventually led to their separation. Lalwani also claimed that Arjun may still be in love with Malaika, and suggested that their relationship was never casual or temporary for him.

Malaika Called Arjun Important Part Of Her Life

In January this year, Malaika spoke about her relationship with Arjun and their equation after their breakup in an interview. She said, “Arjun has been a very important part of my life.” She also said that she did not want to speak much about her past or future, as enough had already been written about her personal life.

Malaika further explained that following a breakup, a person goes through various emotions, including anger, sadness and disappointment, but things eventually get better with time.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor back together?

Reconciliation rumours have sparked after they were seen dining together and leaving in the same car. However, there has been no official confirmation of a patch-up.

When did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor break up?

Reports of their separation surfaced in 2024, after they had dated for nearly six years. Later that year, Arjun confirmed he was single.

What was the reason for Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup?

Entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani claimed Malaika wanted to marry Arjun, but he was not ready. This difference in marriage readiness reportedly led to their separation.

How have Malaika and Arjun interacted since their breakup?

Despite their breakup, they have maintained a cordial relationship. They were seen together on a reality show in February 2025.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora ENtertainment News
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