Has Punjabi Singer Kaka Ji Tied the Knot? Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjabi singer Kaka Ji shared wedding-themed stills from 2021 song.

Fans assumed a real-life wedding due to cryptic post.

Singer's post likely promotes song visuals, not announcing marriage.

Kaka Ji is known for emotional love tracks and has a strong fanbase.

Punjabi singer Ravinder Singh, popularly known as Kaka Ji, has left fans buzzing with a cryptic Instagram post tied to his 2021 track Tere Viah Di Khabar Uddi Ae. The post features three still‑style images from the song’s visuals, showing Kaka and actress Priyanka Khera both dressed in traditional Hindu wedding attire.

Alongside, he simply wrote “Kall nu live shaam nu” (tonight on live), prompting fans to flood his comments with wedding‑related messages and congratulations, assuming he has secretly tied the knot. However, there is no confirmation yet from the singer that this is a real‑life marriage announcement; the post is widely being interpreted as a promotion of the song’s visuals or a playful tease rather than an actual wedding reveal.

About The Song And Visuals

Tere Viah Di Khabar Uddi Ae was released in May 2021 and became one of Kaka’s emotionally charged love tracks, dealing with the bittersweet news of someone else’s wedding and the lingering feelings attached to it. In the official video, Kaka and Priyanka Khera are picturised as a couple in a traditional wedding setup, with rich decor and classic Punjabi‑Hindu wedding aesthetics, which is why the stills look so convincing when shared out of context. Fans are now dragging the same frames into theories about a possible low‑key wedding, but insiders and older reports clarify that Kaka is still unmarried and that these visuals were shot purely for the music video narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Immortal Kaka Ji (@kaka._.ji)

Who Is Kaka: Early Life And Family

Born Ravinder Singh on April 5, 1994, in Chandumajra village in Patiala district, Punjab, Kaka comes from a modest middle‑class family. His father, Raj Mason Singh, worked as a mason, and Kaka has often spoken about his humble upbringing, which later became a recurring theme in his lyrics about struggle and aspirations. He has a brother named Anwar Singh and is known to be educationally fairly qualified, contrary to the image of a “raw” street artist that some fans initially assumed.

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Career And Rise To Fame

Kaka formally entered the Punjabi music industry around 2020, but his breakthrough came with the 2020 hit Kale Je Libaas (later popular as Libaas), which went massively viral on YouTube and social media for its emotional depth and relatable lyrics. The song helped him establish himself as a go‑to singer for “sad‑love” and breakup tracks, followed by other charting numbers such as Temporary Pyar, Teeji Seat, Mere Warga, and Keh Len De. His trademark is heart‑on‑sleeve vulnerability, where he often writes and composes his own songs, drawing from personal experiences and youth angst.

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Lifestyle, Net Worth And Controversies

Kaka’s rapid rise has translated into a substantial net worth, with estimates placing his wealth above RS 20 crore thanks to hit songs, live concerts, brand associations, and digital rights. His monthly income is reported to be in the range of around Rs 80 lakh, reflecting his position among the top‑tier contemporary Punjabi singers. On the personal front, he is widely reported as unmarried and without a publicly known girlfriend, which only makes his recent wedding‑themed post all the more conjectural and sensational.

Kaka has also courted controversy in recent years, not just for his outspoken interviews and social‑media comments, but also for taking sharp jabs at other Punjabi artists and industry practices, which has sparked debates about exploitation and ego clashes in the industry. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, his fanbase remains strong, and he now adds reality‑TV exposure to his portfolio by participating in the 2026 celebrity reality show The 50, where viewers are getting to see his personality beyond the melancholic songs.

In short, the current cryptic post is best understood as a clever, nostalgic tease from the Tere Viah Di Khabar visuals, not a confirmed wedding announcement, even as fans enthusiastically read between the lines.