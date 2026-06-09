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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHaryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack At 39, Last Rites Performed In Ghaziabad

Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies Of Heart Attack At 39, Last Rites Performed In Ghaziabad

Pepsi Sharma, who went viral for the song Patla Dupatta Tera Munh Dikhe, gave several hit shows with Sapna Choudhary.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryanvi folk singer Pepsi Sharma, 39, died Sunday.
  • He suffered a heart attack visiting his ailing mother.
  • Known for popular songs, he appeared on reality television.
  • His sudden demise led to his father's hospitalization.

Haryanvi folk singer Pepsi Sharma, also known as Yashpal Sharma, who performed several hit shows with Sapna Choudhary, breathed his last at the age of 39. He succumbed to a heart attack on Sunday, and his last rites took place today in Ghaziabad. 

Pepsi Came To Visit Ailing Mother

Pepsi, who went viral for the song Patla Dupatta Tera Munh Dikhe, visited his ailing mother when he breathed his last.  

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He was a resident of a very underdeveloped area of Niwari police station in Ghaziabad and lived with his family in Noida. On Sunday, he experienced severe chest pain and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

His father was also deeply shocked by the sudden death of his son, after which his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital as well. 

More About Pepsi Sharma

Pepsi is survived by his wife, a 9-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old son. The family did not conduct a post-mortem. He had six brothers.

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He was also known for his lively personality and his ability to connect with audiences through his music and performances. He had also appeared on the Star Plus singing reality show Yeh Dil Hai Hindustani, which further increased his popularity.

Some of his popular tracks include Sawan Ki Bund, Tere Jeeja Se Main Tang Aali, Bhole Ke Diwane, and Patla Dupatta Tera, among others.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Pepsi Sharma's death?

Haryanvi folk singer Pepsi Sharma, also known as Yashpal Sharma, passed away at the age of 39 due to a heart attack on Sunday.

Who is Pepsi Sharma survived by?

Pepsi Sharma is survived by his wife, a 9-year-old daughter, and a 7-year-old son. He also had six brothers.

What show did Pepsi Sharma appear on?

Pepsi Sharma appeared on the Star Plus singing reality show

What were some of Pepsi Sharma's popular songs?

Some of his popular songs included

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
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