India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesHaryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP’s Shamli

Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP’s Shamli

The attackers opened fire on Balyan as he was leaving the gym in the Shamli Kotwali police station area. He suffered severe bullet injuries in the attack and collapsed at the scene.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan shot dead near Shamli gym.
  • Police investigate murder; examining CCTV, motive remains unknown.
  • Popular singer Balyan was preparing for upcoming district elections.

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening.

The attackers opened fire on Balyan as he was leaving the gym in the Shamli Kotwali police station area. He suffered severe bullet injuries in the attack and collapsed at the scene.

Police Rush Singer To Hospital

After receiving information about the firing, a police team reached the spot and rushed the critically injured singer to a nearby hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police have launched an investigation into the killing and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the attackers and determine the motive.

Senior police officials said the exact cause of the murder would be established only after a detailed investigation.

Balyan Was Preparing For District Panchayat Polls

Balyan, a native of Bantikhera, was a popular figure in Haryanvi music and on social media. He gained widespread recognition for his song Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan and had also attracted public attention in 2023 following a roadshow in Shamli.

Reports indicate that he was actively preparing to contest the upcoming District Panchayat elections.

His murder triggered widespread panic in the area.

Music, Podcasts And Local Vlogging

Balyan’s digital presence focused heavily on hyper-local Haryanvi pop music videos, swagger-driven portrayals and podcasts. His music frequently featured themes of regional pride, "Desi" attitude, rural grit and high-energy law-and-order tropes, with several popular titles revolving around gun culture, local politics and youth bravado.

As a creator, Balyan worked as both a lead performer and producer. He often collaborated with prominent Haryanvi playback artists including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi and Aashu Twinkle.

Beyond music, he also expanded into political podcasts and ground-level vlogging, interviewing local politicians and community figures in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Popular Songs

Balyan was also known for songs including 112 NE, Goli Ke Barood, Jaat Jatni, Agla Janam Jaat, Savidhan, Modi Barga Rutba, Jaat Dharmender Ki Tariya, Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, Wait, System and Riflein.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ankit Balyan?

Ankit Balyan was a Haryanvi singer and YouTuber, popular for his music and social media presence. He gained widespread recognition for his song Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan.

Where and when was Ankit Balyan killed?

Ankit Balyan was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening. He suffered severe bullet injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

What was Ankit Balyan preparing for before his death?

Reports indicate that Ankit Balyan was actively preparing to contest the upcoming District Panchayat elections. He had also attracted public attention with a roadshow in 2023.

What kind of content did Ankit Balyan create?

He focused heavily on hyper-local Haryanvi pop music videos, podcasts, and ground-level vlogging. His music often featured themes of regional pride, gun culture, and local politics.

What are the police doing regarding the murder investigation?

Police have launched an investigation into the killing. They are examining CCTV footage from near the crime scene to identify the attackers and determine the motive.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 10:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gym Shamli UTTAR PRADESH Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Ankit Balyan Shot Dead
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP’s Shamli
Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP’s Shamli
Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'
Kangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month
ABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month
Celebrities
Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating: Report
Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating: Report
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget