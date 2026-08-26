Haryanvi Singer Ankit Balyan Shot Dead Outside Gym In UP’s Shamli

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan shot dead near Shamli gym.

Police investigate murder; examining CCTV, motive remains unknown.

Popular singer Balyan was preparing for upcoming district elections.

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening.

The attackers opened fire on Balyan as he was leaving the gym in the Shamli Kotwali police station area. He suffered severe bullet injuries in the attack and collapsed at the scene.

Police Rush Singer To Hospital

After receiving information about the firing, a police team reached the spot and rushed the critically injured singer to a nearby hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police have launched an investigation into the killing and are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene to identify the attackers and determine the motive.

Senior police officials said the exact cause of the murder would be established only after a detailed investigation.

Balyan Was Preparing For District Panchayat Polls

Balyan, a native of Bantikhera, was a popular figure in Haryanvi music and on social media. He gained widespread recognition for his song Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan and had also attracted public attention in 2023 following a roadshow in Shamli.

Reports indicate that he was actively preparing to contest the upcoming District Panchayat elections.

His murder triggered widespread panic in the area.

Music, Podcasts And Local Vlogging

Balyan’s digital presence focused heavily on hyper-local Haryanvi pop music videos, swagger-driven portrayals and podcasts. His music frequently featured themes of regional pride, "Desi" attitude, rural grit and high-energy law-and-order tropes, with several popular titles revolving around gun culture, local politics and youth bravado.

As a creator, Balyan worked as both a lead performer and producer. He often collaborated with prominent Haryanvi playback artists including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi and Aashu Twinkle.

Beyond music, he also expanded into political podcasts and ground-level vlogging, interviewing local politicians and community figures in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Popular Songs

Balyan was also known for songs including 112 NE, Goli Ke Barood, Jaat Jatni, Agla Janam Jaat, Savidhan, Modi Barga Rutba, Jaat Dharmender Ki Tariya, Ek Khtola Jail Ke Bhitar, Wait, System and Riflein.