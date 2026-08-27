Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi singer Ankiit Balyann shot dead after gym session.

Gogi gang claimed responsibility for killing; police investigating motive.

Balyann's final reel ironically featured violent murder lyrics.

Police formed multiple teams to apprehend the unknown attackers.

Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankiit Balyann was shot dead shortly after stepping out of a gym in Shamli on Wednesday evening. Four unidentified men travelling in two vehicles allegedly opened fire on him before fleeing the scene. A social media post attributed to the Gogi gang has claimed responsibility for the killing, alleging that Balyann had created a song based on a theme similar to the killing of gangster Jitendra Gogi, who was shot dead inside Delhi’s Rohini Court in 2021. Police are investigating the claim and the shooting, with multiple teams formed to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Ironically, hours before his death, Balyann had uploaded a reel featuring lyrics about murder and violence.

Haryanvi Singer Ankiit Balyann’s Last Reel

Balyann recorded the reel inside his car using the selfie camera. In the video, he sang, “Re khas bhai ki bhadak ke upar, murder maar de sadak ke upar… Jo katkega, woh batkega, saara bach jaavega kukkar.”

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The lyrics roughly translate to - “Commit the murder on the road… whoever gets cut down will be scattered, everyone else will survive.”

He then added, “Apne laadley bhai ude, ye line share kar do. Jai Baba Ji, Jai Bharat,” urging his followers to share the lines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankiit Baliyann (@ankiitbaliyann)

How Did Social Media Users React?

Following news of his death, users flooded the reel’s comments section with condolence messages.

One person wrote, “RIP.”

Another commented, “Miss you brother. Om Shanti.”

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“Who knew this video would be the last,” another user wrote.

A fourth user posted, “RIP Shamli ke Sher.”

Who Was Ankiit Balyann?

Balyann, a resident of Bantikheda village, had built a following through Haryanvi songs featuring themes associated with gun culture and violence. He had more than 440,000 followers on Instagram and over 367,000 subscribers on YouTube.

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In 2023, he faced an FIR after a roadshow in Shamli was allegedly organised without permission.

What Happened to Ankiit Balyann?

Speaking to ANI, ADG Meerut Bhanu Bhaskar said the shooting took place on Wednesday evening when Balyann was leaving a fitness gym. “He had been working out at a fitness gym. As he stepped out, around 6:55 PM, four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire,” Bhaskar said.

Balyann sustained multiple gunshot injuries. Police personnel at the scene rushed him to a Community Health Centre (CHC), but doctors could not save him.

Following the shooting, senior police officials, including the Shamli SP and DM, DIG Saharanpur Range and SP Baghpat, were sent to the crime scene. The SP and Additional SP of Muzaffarnagar also reached the spot. Around six to seven police teams have been formed and are investigating the case from multiple angles. Teams are analysing technical evidence and CCTV footage while pursuing other leads. A large team has also been sent to Haryana as part of the investigation.

“We are confident that we will solve this case very soon and take strict action against the perpetrators. Further investigation and inquiry are underway,” Bhaskar said.

Family Says They Are Unaware Of Attackers

Balyann’s relatives told ANI that they had no information about the identities of the attackers or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “The police have assured that action would be taken as soon as possible. We didn't really know the details ourselves. We weren't even at home. To this day, we still don't know who they were or how it happened; we are completely in the dark,” a relative said.

The family added that they would accept whatever action the police take.

The incident came to light after an emergency call was made to Dial 112, following which local police teams rushed to the scene. The investigation into the killing is ongoing.