Masoom Sharma is facing a police case and a notice from the Haryana Women's Commission for alleged abusive and offensive remarks made during a college performance in Dehradun.
Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Masoom Sharma; Singer Apologises: ‘Mujhe Uska Poora Regret Hai'
Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been summoned by the Haryana Women’s Commission over alleged abusive remarks at a Dehradun college event. Police filed an FIR under multiple BNS sections.
- Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma faces police case for offensive remarks.
- Dehradun college event led to FIR for obscene and insulting language.
- Haryana Women's Commission summoned singer for explanation on conduct.
- Singer cited mental stress and apologized for aggressive statements.
A popular Haryanvi singer has landed in hot water after a college performance in Dehradun turned into a major controversy. Masoom Sharma, known for peppy tracks like 2 Numbari and Madam Ji, is now facing a police case and a notice from the Haryana Women’s Commission over alleged abusive and offensive remarks on stage. The incident has sparked debate over performer behaviour at youth events and how much is too much “stage temper”.
What Happened At The College Event?
The trouble began during a performance by Masoom Sharma at a college event in Dehradun on April 10. Attendees, including students and members of the public, felt his language on stage was inappropriate and disrespectful. The complainant, Pranchal Nauni, alleged that the singer’s remarks “deeply hurt the sentiments” of those present. Protesters later gathered outside the college gate, demanding accountability.
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Police Case And Legal Action
Following the complaints, the Dehradun Police registered an FIR against Masoom Sharma, numbered 63/2026, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case cites multiple sections, including 296 (obscene acts and songs), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 79 (words or acts insulting the modesty of a woman), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Police have said legal proceedings will continue after a detailed investigation.
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Haryana Women’s Commission Steps In
The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Masoom Sharma to appear before it, taking strong exception to the alleged use of abusive and objectionable language during a public college event. The panel has asked him to explain his conduct and has stressed the need to protect women’s dignity in such spaces.
Singer’s Explanation And Apology
Masoom Sharma, a leading Haryanvi folk–pop singer, now faces the challenge of balancing public image with legal scrutiny, while students and women’s groups continue to demand cleaner, more respectful stage conduct at college festivals.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy has singer Masoom Sharma landed himself in?
What specific allegations have been made against Masoom Sharma?
Attendees of the Dehradun college event felt that Masoom Sharma's language on stage was inappropriate and disrespectful, with one complainant stating his remarks 'deeply hurt the sentiments' of those present.
What legal actions are being taken against Masoom Sharma?
The Dehradun Police have registered an FIR against Masoom Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing sections related to obscene acts, intentional insult, insulting women's modesty, and criminal intimidation.
Has Masoom Sharma responded to the allegations?
Yes, Masoom Sharma stated he was under severe mental stress due to harassment from individuals claiming to be criminals and apologized for his aggressive remarks made under stress.