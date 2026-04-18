Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma faces police case for offensive remarks.

Dehradun college event led to FIR for obscene and insulting language.

Haryana Women's Commission summoned singer for explanation on conduct.

Singer cited mental stress and apologized for aggressive statements.

A popular Haryanvi singer has landed in hot water after a college performance in Dehradun turned into a major controversy. Masoom Sharma, known for peppy tracks like 2 Numbari and Madam Ji, is now facing a police case and a notice from the Haryana Women’s Commission over alleged abusive and offensive remarks on stage. The incident has sparked debate over performer behaviour at youth events and how much is too much “stage temper”.

What Happened At The College Event?

The trouble began during a performance by Masoom Sharma at a college event in Dehradun on April 10. Attendees, including students and members of the public, felt his language on stage was inappropriate and disrespectful. The complainant, Pranchal Nauni, alleged that the singer’s remarks “deeply hurt the sentiments” of those present. Protesters later gathered outside the college gate, demanding accountability.

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Police Case And Legal Action

Following the complaints, the Dehradun Police registered an FIR against Masoom Sharma, numbered 63/2026, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case cites multiple sections, including 296 (obscene acts and songs), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 79 (words or acts insulting the modesty of a woman), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Police have said legal proceedings will continue after a detailed investigation.

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Haryana Women’s Commission Steps In

The Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Masoom Sharma to appear before it, taking strong exception to the alleged use of abusive and objectionable language during a public college event. The panel has asked him to explain his conduct and has stressed the need to protect women’s dignity in such spaces.

Singer’s Explanation And Apology

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has finally addressed the controversy linked to his alleged use of explicit language during a college event in Dehradun, expressing deep regret over the incident. Speaking to IANS, he said: “Mujhe regret hai. Aur baar baar main uska… mujhe regret hai. Meri aatma ko pata hai ki main kis mental, kis position main tha us time. Mujhe uska poora regret hai. Mujhe zyada logo ko batane ki zaroorat nahi hai. (I have a lot of regret for that. My soul knows what position I was in at that time. I know, I have a lot of regret for that.I don’t need to tell many people.)”

Masoom Sharma, a leading Haryanvi folk–pop singer, now faces the challenge of balancing public image with legal scrutiny, while students and women’s groups continue to demand cleaner, more respectful stage conduct at college festivals.