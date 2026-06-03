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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Slams Viral 'Dubbed Clip' Targeting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Slams Viral 'Dubbed Clip' Targeting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Harsha Bhogle has debunked a viral deepfake video featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli, calling it misleading and harmful after the IPL 2026 clip spread online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fabricated video showed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi disparaging Virat Kohli went viral.
  • Commentator Harsha Bhogle firmly debunked the viral clip's authenticity.
  • Kohli praised Sooryavanshi's performance, calling him
  • Sooryavanshi won Orange Cap after scoring 776 runs.

A fabricated video of young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked widespread confusion on social media after it falsely portrayed him making disparaging remarks about Virat Kohli. The clip, which quickly went viral following the conclusion of IPL 2026, has now been firmly debunked by cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL Performance Earns Him Bihar's 'Real PR' Tag From Riddhima Pathak: WATCH

Viral Clip Triggers Online Backlash

The controversy began when a manipulated video surfaced online showing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi allegedly describing Virat Kohli as “slow” and “selfish”. The fake clip also suggested that the remarks were made in response to a question from Harsha Bhogle about whether he aspired to become a “king” like the former India captain.

The video spread rapidly across platforms, drawing criticism and debate before its authenticity was questioned by users familiar with the actual interaction.

Harsha Bhogle Sets The Record Straight

Responding directly on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Harsha Bhogle dismissed the clip as entirely fabricated and misleading. He made it clear that neither the question nor the response shown in the video ever occurred.

"There is a fake dubbed clip of me and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doing the rounds on social media. It depicts Vaibhav as being rude and cocky. Neither was that question asked nor was there an answer like that. It is cruel and mischievous, especially towards a young kid who has been very respectful in his few interactions," Harsha Bhogle wrote.

ALSO READ: 'You Don’t Need To Be Perfect’: Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Social Media Criticism On Viral 'Wife Joke'

The Real Interaction Between Kohli And Sooryavanshi

In reality, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shared a respectful and warm exchange with Virat Kohli after the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

In footage shared by the IPL’s official account, Kohli is heard praising the youngster, saying, "Well played, young man", as Sooryavanshi greeted him with folded hands in a gesture of respect.

Kohli was also full of admiration for the teenager’s performance throughout the season. After Sooryavanshi collected the Orange Cap for finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs, Kohli reportedly told AB de Villiers, "This kid is special, he can bat."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli?

A fabricated video went viral, falsely showing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making disparaging remarks about Virat Kohli. The clip depicted him calling Kohli

Who debunked the fabricated video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle debunked the video on social media platform X. He clarified that neither the alleged question nor Vaibhav's response ever occurred.

What was the actual interaction between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli?

In reality, they had a respectful exchange after the IPL 2026 final. Kohli praised Sooryavanshi's performance, calling him

How did Harsha Bhogle describe the fabricated video?

Harsha Bhogle called the video

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Harsha Bhogle IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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