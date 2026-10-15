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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Harsh Gujral, Madhur Virli In Trouble Over Obscene Content; Maharashtra Cyber Begins Probe

ABP Exclusive | Harsh Gujral, Madhur Virli In Trouble Over Obscene Content; Maharashtra Cyber Begins Probe

Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli have been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning on October 19 over alleged obscene remarks made during their standups.

Written By : Suraj Ojha |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 10:15 AM (IST)

Popular comedians Harsh Gujral and Madhur Virli have landed in trouble for allegedly using obscene and objectionable language in their comedy acts. Maharashtra Cyber has issued summons to both comedians, asking them to appear before the cyber cell for questioning on October 19.

Sources said Maharashtra Cyber launched an investigation following a complaint filed by a woman.

Notably, this is not the first time comedians have faced action over allegedly obscene remarks during comedy performances. Maharashtra Cyber has previously summoned several comedians over similar allegations, including Pranit More. 

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Harsh Gujral Maharashtra Cyber Madhur Virli
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