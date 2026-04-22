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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHarsh Beniwal Acts Out ‘Name Change’ Skit, Takes A Dig At TCS In Viral Video

Harsh Beniwal Acts Out ‘Name Change’ Skit, Takes A Dig At TCS In Viral Video

Amid the probe into the TCS Nashik case, YouTuber Harsh Beniwal has shared a skit online that appears to take a dig at the company.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Content creator Harsh Beniwal shared a satirical video about TCS.
  • Video implies name changes might help secure TCS employment.
  • TCS Nashik employees work from home amid probe.
  • Police found suspicious call records and financial transactions.

Amid the ongoing investigation into nine cases registered over alleged exploitation, attempts at forced religious conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of employees at the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, content creator Harsh Beniwal has shared a video that appears to take a dig at the IT company.

Harsh Beniwal Takes A ‘Dig’ At TCS

“Me securing a job at TCS after telling my name is: Harshullah Beniwalaudin,” Beniwal wrote while sharing a video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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The video begins with Beniwal, dressed in a kurta-pyjama, entering a room and sitting on a sofa. As the video goes on, he is seen smoking a cigarette at different locations, including on the road and while sitting inside a luxury car.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 89,000 views and numerous likes. Many users also flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

One social media user wrote, “This is actually funny,” while another commented, “Influencers keep coming… but not like Harsh Beniwal.”

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Several viewers also praised his look in the video, with some even suggesting that he should be cast as Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

TCS Nashik Case

Amid the investigation, TCS has reportedly asked employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure, keeping their safety and convenience in mind, following the allegations of religious conversion and harassment.

During the probe, police officials recovered around 78 “suspicious” call records, emails and chat exchanges between the accused. Investigators have also reportedly found evidence suggesting possible financial transactions, news agency ANI reported. 

A total of nine cases have been registered so far - one at Deolali Camp police station and eight others at Mumbai Naka police station.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations are being investigated at the TCS Nashik office?

The investigation involves allegations of exploitation, forced religious conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment of employees.

How has Harsh Beniwal reacted to the TCS Nashik allegations?

Content creator Harsh Beniwal shared a video on X that appears to make light of the situation, joking about securing a job at TCS by changing his name.

What steps has TCS taken regarding the Nashik office due to the allegations?

TCS has reportedly asked employees at its Nashik branch to work from home as a precautionary measure for their safety and convenience.

What evidence have investigators found so far?

Police officials have recovered suspicious call records, emails, and chat exchanges. Evidence suggesting possible financial transactions has also been found.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
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Harsh Beniwal TCS
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