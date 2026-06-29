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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesNot The European Heatwave, Harry Styles Choked On Water During Wembley Concert

Not The European Heatwave, Harry Styles Choked On Water During Wembley Concert

Despite the scare, Harry Styles took the stage again at Wembley on Saturday, suggesting he had made a full recovery.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Styles choked on water during Wembley concert performance.
  • Singer recovered quickly after signature 'whale' water spray.
  • Fans expressed concern; incident occurred amidst UK heatwave.

A video of Harry Styles falling onto his back during his Wembley concert has gone viral on social media, leaving fans concerned. Many initially assumed the Grammy-winning singer had collapsed due to the soaring temperatures amid the European heatwave. The incident reportedly occurred while Styles was performing his hit song As It Was at Wembley Stadium in London as part of his Together, Together tour. However, it was later clarified that he had choked on water, not collapsed because of the heat.

Harry Styles Chokes On Water Mid-Performance

The now-viral video shows Styles performing his signature “whale” move, in which he sprays water into the air. Moments later, he appears to choke on the water, falls onto his back, and remains on the stage for several seconds while coughing.

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After getting back up, the singer covered his mouth with his fist as he continued coughing and took a moment to regain his breath. He then waved to the audience and went on to complete the performance.

Styles returned to the stage for his next Wembley concert on Saturday, suggesting he had fully recovered. Following his London shows, he is scheduled to perform in Brazil, Mexico, the United States, and Australia.

How Did Social Media Users React?

However, the incident has left fans concerned.

"I hope he is okay now," one social media user wrote.

Another commented, "Fans thought it was still part of the performance."

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"He was choking and no one even saw that he was struggling?" a third user asked.

A fourth wrote, "Moments like this are a reminder that performers are human too. Really glad Harry is okay."

Another fan added, "Glad it wasn't the heatwave, but performing in that extreme weather while doing risky stunts like the whale spray seems like asking for trouble."

Heatwave In Europe

Europe’s early summer heatwave may have led to more than 1,300 deaths since 21 June, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a post on X, Tedros said the deaths were linked to extreme temperatures sweeping across the continent. He described heat stress as a “silent killer” warning that many homes, workplaces, and schools across Europe were not designed to withstand such intense heat.

The incident occurred during a record-breaking heatwave in the United Kingdom. According to the BBC, citing the Met Office, temperatures reached 37.3°C in Suffolk, while London recorded 36.1°C.

The Met Office has warned that the extreme heat could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable groups.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Harry Styles during his recent concert?

Harry Styles choked on water while performing his signature

Where did the incident with Harry Styles take place?

The incident occurred at Wembley Stadium in London. Styles was performing his song

How did Harry Styles' fans react to him choking?

Fans expressed concern for his health, with some initially thinking it was part of the show. Many were reminded that performers are human too.

What were the weather conditions like during the concert?

The incident happened during a record-breaking heatwave in the UK. Temperatures reached 37.3°C in Suffolk and 36.1°C in London.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
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