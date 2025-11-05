Hardik Pandya Drops Beach Photos With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHardik Pandya Drops Beach Photos With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Hardik Pandya drops new photos with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, son Agastya, and pets, weeks after confirming their relationship on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya never fails to grab attention—be it for his on-field performances or his off-field charm on social media. With a massive following of over 44 million fans on Instagram, Hardik often treats followers to glimpses of his personal life. His latest post, however, has created quite the buzz, as he shared a series of photos featuring his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, son Agastya Pandya, and their adorable pets.

This update comes barely two weeks after Hardik and Mahieka made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating the cricketer’s 32nd birthday in October.

Inside Hardik’s Fun-Filled Photo Dump

The latest post opens with a candid shot of Hardik taking a phone call shirtless, followed by a fun clip of him washing his car. In the video, Mahieka Sharma joins in and even plants a sweet kiss on Hardik’s cheek while helping him clean the car.

Another picture features Hardik proudly showing off his phone wallpaper, which displays a photo of him with his son Agastya Pandya, from his previous marriage. The dump also includes snapshots of Hardik indulging in gol gappas, taking a Lamborghini drive, spending quality time with his dogs, and enjoying a romantic beach moment with Mahieka. The couple can also be seen trying out cryotherapy, giving fans a peek into their wellness routine.

 
 
 
 
 
Hardik and Nataša’s Journey and Co-Parenting Bond

Before dating Mahieka Sharma, Hardik was married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. The two announced their mutual separation last year via a joint statement, marking the end of their four-year marriage.

The statement read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.”

Despite the split, the duo continues to co-parent their 5-year-old son Agastya, who often features in Hardik’s posts, reflecting their shared commitment to family and harmony.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya Instagram Agastya Pandya Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Divorce Nataša Stanković Hardik Pandya Son Mahieka Sharma Hardik Pandya Girlfriend
