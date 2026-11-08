Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya. They marked the occasion with a traditional pooja at their home.
Hardik Pandya Celebrates Diwali With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya: WATCH
Hardik Pandya celebrates Choti Diwali with Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya. The cricketer shares glimpses of their pooja and festive moments.
- Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with Mahieka, son Agastya.
- Family performed traditional pooja; Agastya applied tilak.
- They wore matching traditional outfits, sharing warm festive moments.
- Pandya's new relationship follows his separation from Natasha.
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya, sharing a glimpse of their intimate festive gathering on social media. The family marked the occasion with a traditional pooja at home, with all three taking part in the rituals. One particularly sweet moment came after the prayers, when Agastya applied tilak to his father and Mahieka.
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Mahieka Sharma Sings Aarti As Hardik Pandya Performs Rituals
Hardik shared a video on his Instagram Story showing the trio gathered at their home temple for the Choti Diwali pooja. Mahieka could be heard singing the devotional song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', while Hardik performed the aarti.
Their home temple was decorated with lights for the occasion. The video also offered a glimpse of Agastya joining his father and Mahieka during the celebrations.
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Agastya Applies Tilak To Hardik And Mahieka
Along with the video, Hardik posted two photographs capturing another heartwarming moment from the celebration. In the pictures, Agastya can be seen applying tilak to both Hardik and Mahieka.
The father-son duo shared smiles as the little one took part in the ritual. Their pictures offered a glimpse of the warm bond they share, with the family moments drawing attention from fans.
Hardik, Mahieka And Agastya Choose Traditional Festive Outfits
The trio also embraced traditional attire for the occasion. Hardik wore a teal-green silk kurta, while Mahieka opted for a dark-green suit paired with a cream dupatta. She completed her look with golden jhumkas and bangles.
Agastya looked adorable in a pastel-green kurta. Their coordinated festive outfits added to the charm of the pictures, which fans have been enjoying on social media.
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Agastya Is Hardik Pandya And Natasha Stankovic's Son
Hardik Pandya married model and actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot on May 31 that year. They welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30, 2020.
On February 14, 2023, Hardik and Natasha renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur, following both Christian and Hindu traditions.
However, on July 18, 2024, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement on social media, nearly four years after their wedding. In 2025, Hardik's name began to be linked with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. The two have since been spotted together on several occasions, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see if they take their relationship to the next level.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who did Hardik Pandya celebrate Choti Diwali with?
What special moment involved Hardik Pandya's son Agastya during the celebration?
After the prayers, Agastya applied tilak to both his father, Hardik Pandya, and Mahieka Sharma. This sweet moment showcased their warm family bond.
How did Mahieka Sharma contribute to the Choti Diwali rituals?
Mahieka Sharma could be heard singing the devotional song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare.' She participated alongside Hardik Pandya, who performed the aarti.
What did Hardik Pandya, Mahieka, and Agastya wear for Choti Diwali?
The trio embraced traditional festive attire. Hardik wore a teal-green silk kurta, Mahieka chose a dark-green suit, and Agastya looked adorable in a pastel-green kurta.