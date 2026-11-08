Hardik Pandya Celebrates Diwali With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma And Son Agastya: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with Mahieka, son Agastya.

Family performed traditional pooja; Agastya applied tilak.

They wore matching traditional outfits, sharing warm festive moments.

Pandya's new relationship follows his separation from Natasha.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated Choti Diwali with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and son Agastya, sharing a glimpse of their intimate festive gathering on social media. The family marked the occasion with a traditional pooja at home, with all three taking part in the rituals. One particularly sweet moment came after the prayers, when Agastya applied tilak to his father and Mahieka.

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Mahieka Sharma Sings Aarti As Hardik Pandya Performs Rituals

Hardik shared a video on his Instagram Story showing the trio gathered at their home temple for the Choti Diwali pooja. Mahieka could be heard singing the devotional song 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', while Hardik performed the aarti.

Their home temple was decorated with lights for the occasion. The video also offered a glimpse of Agastya joining his father and Mahieka during the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya FC🔵 (@hardikpandya93fc)

Agastya Applies Tilak To Hardik And Mahieka

Along with the video, Hardik posted two photographs capturing another heartwarming moment from the celebration. In the pictures, Agastya can be seen applying tilak to both Hardik and Mahieka.

The father-son duo shared smiles as the little one took part in the ritual. Their pictures offered a glimpse of the warm bond they share, with the family moments drawing attention from fans.

Hardik, Mahieka And Agastya Choose Traditional Festive Outfits

The trio also embraced traditional attire for the occasion. Hardik wore a teal-green silk kurta, while Mahieka opted for a dark-green suit paired with a cream dupatta. She completed her look with golden jhumkas and bangles.

Agastya looked adorable in a pastel-green kurta. Their coordinated festive outfits added to the charm of the pictures, which fans have been enjoying on social media.

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Agastya Is Hardik Pandya And Natasha Stankovic's Son

Hardik Pandya married model and actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot on May 31 that year. They welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30, 2020.

On February 14, 2023, Hardik and Natasha renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur, following both Christian and Hindu traditions.

However, on July 18, 2024, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement on social media, nearly four years after their wedding. In 2025, Hardik's name began to be linked with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. The two have since been spotted together on several occasions, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see if they take their relationship to the next level.