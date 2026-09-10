Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hanuman Ansh became hit, filmed quickly in 22 days.

Producer plans three-part series on Baba's life.

First part covers early life; next explore journey.

Budgeted at 2 crore, film grossed 180.95 crore.

Hanuman Ansh, which is set for a global release on September 11, has emerged as a surprise hit at the box office after being written and shot in less than two months. The film’s producer, Namrata Singh, also revealed that the project was envisioned as a three-part series. The first instalment covers Neem Karoli Baba’s early years up to his arrival at Kainchi Dham, while the second part will focus on Kainchi Dham and the third will explore his international journey.

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Was Shot In 22 Days

Namrata revealed that Hanuman Ansh was shot in just 22 days - two days in Mumbai and the remaining schedule in Chitrakoot. This came after the script was completed in less than a month.

“Vishal Chaturvedi is a very fast writer. He wrote the script of the first part in less than a month. We finished the shoot in 22 days. We shot two days in Mumbai and the rest in Chitrakoot. It was challenging to shoot there, but we pulled it off,” Namrata told Bollywood Hungama.

ALSO READ| Samay Raina Breaks Silence On Dating Sharon Verma: ‘Just Internet Doing Its Thing’

She added, “We have always imagined it as a three-part series. We pitched it to everyone as a trilogy. The first part is of Maharaj ji’s early years until Kainchi Dham, the second part will focus on Kainchi and the third part will be the international story. Nothing is written yet.”

Namrata also said that the team had initially planned to take a break after the release of the first instalment before beginning work on the next part. However, the film’s positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth response have kept the team busy.

“It'll take a couple of months for the team to calibrate. We need to take a break before that. We haven't done that in 1½ years. We thought we'll get a respite after release, but now our days are long! So, we'll at least take 90 days to resume work,” she said.

ALSO READ| ‘Kala Hiran’ Yet To Get Censor Board Certification, Not Ready For Release: Filmmaker Tells Delhi HC

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh was written, directed and produced by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, which chronicles the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

Made on a reported budget of just Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the most profitable films in India. The film has reportedly earned Rs 180.95 crore in gross box office collections.