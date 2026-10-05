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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush

'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi urges devotees to check Kainchi Dham conditions amid reports of huge crowds, traffic jams and rising footfall.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film 'Hanuman Ansh' sparked large crowds at Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.
  • Director Vishal Chaturvedi urged devotees to check ground conditions.
  • He suggested alternative sites to avoid severe congestion there.
  • Long weekend holiday further contributed to this massive influx.

The growing popularity of Hanuman Ansh appears to have brought renewed attention to Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual legacy. After the film's release, Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand is now witnessing a heavy rush of devotees. Amid reports of long queues and traffic congestion around the shrine, director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi has urged visitors to check the ground situation before planning their journey.

'Hanuman Ansh' Director Appeals To Devotees Over Kainchi Dham Rush

The growing crowd at Kainchi Dham has prompted Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi to address devotees through a video shared on Instagram on Sunday evening.

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Social media posts have claimed that thousands of people travelled to Kainchi Dham after watching the biopic drama based on Neem Karoli Baba. However, Chaturvedi did not attribute the entire rush to the film. Instead, he urged visitors to find out about the prevailing conditions before making the journey.

He said, “Kainchi Dham mein bohot bheed hui hai iss waqt aur bohot saare logon ka ye kehna hai ki waha Hanuman Ansh film dekhne ke baad log waha pohonch gaye hai. Yadi aisa hai toh bhi aur yadi aisa nahi hai toh bhi humein sabhi ko waha ki paristithi pata karke hi waha pe jaana chahiye."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi (@filmervishal)

Director Suggests Neem Karoli Village And Vrindavan

With Kainchi Dham reportedly facing heavy footfall, Chaturvedi also pointed devotees towards other places associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

He mentioned Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan as alternatives for those unable to reach Kainchi Dham. His appeal particularly focused on avoiding situations in which families could become caught in severe congestion.

“Aap sabhi se anurodh hai ki aise samay main yadi kainchi dham mein bohot bheed hai aur ghanto ki line lagi hai toh ap in sthaano pe bhi ja sakte hai… Mera aapse anurodh hai ki aisi sthiti na ho paaye aap ke ghar mein bachche, mahilayein jo hai woh waha pe suffocate ho rahi hai, woh jam mein phasi hui hai," the director added.

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Why Is Kainchi Dham So Crowded?

Kainchi Dham is a renowned spiritual ashram and Hanuman temple in Uttarakhand, closely associated with Neem Karoli Baba. The latest surge has come during a long weekend, with October 2 marked as a government holiday, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

The extended break brought a large number of tourists towards Uttarakhand. Mussoorie also witnessed a substantial influx of visitors, with long lines of vehicles reported along the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road.

Reports and videos circulating on social media have shown heavy traffic on routes leading towards Kainchi Dham, along with large crowds outside the ashram. The Haldwani-Kainchi Dham route and roads towards Nainital and Almora were also reportedly affected.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kainchi Dham currently experiencing a heavy rush?

The heavy rush is attributed to the growing popularity of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' and a recent long weekend. Many tourists traveled to Uttarakhand during this extended break, contributing to the crowds.

What has the director of 'Hanuman Ansh' said about the crowd situation at Kainchi Dham?

Dr Vishal Chaturvedi urged devotees to check the ground situation and prevailing conditions before visiting Kainchi Dham. He also mentioned that he did not attribute the entire rush solely to his film.

Are there alternative places associated with Neem Karoli Baba for devotees to visit?

Yes, Dr Vishal Chaturvedi suggested Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan as alternative places. This recommendation aims to help devotees avoid the severe congestion at Kainchi Dham.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Kainchi Dham Hanuman Ansh Vishal Chaturvedi Neem Karoli
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