'Hanuman Ansh' Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film 'Hanuman Ansh' sparked large crowds at Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

Director Vishal Chaturvedi urged devotees to check ground conditions.

He suggested alternative sites to avoid severe congestion there.

Long weekend holiday further contributed to this massive influx.

The growing popularity of Hanuman Ansh appears to have brought renewed attention to Neem Karoli Baba's spiritual legacy. After the film's release, Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand is now witnessing a heavy rush of devotees. Amid reports of long queues and traffic congestion around the shrine, director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi has urged visitors to check the ground situation before planning their journey.

'Hanuman Ansh' Director Appeals To Devotees Over Kainchi Dham Rush

The growing crowd at Kainchi Dham has prompted Hanuman Ansh director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi to address devotees through a video shared on Instagram on Sunday evening.

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Social media posts have claimed that thousands of people travelled to Kainchi Dham after watching the biopic drama based on Neem Karoli Baba. However, Chaturvedi did not attribute the entire rush to the film. Instead, he urged visitors to find out about the prevailing conditions before making the journey.

He said, “Kainchi Dham mein bohot bheed hui hai iss waqt aur bohot saare logon ka ye kehna hai ki waha Hanuman Ansh film dekhne ke baad log waha pohonch gaye hai. Yadi aisa hai toh bhi aur yadi aisa nahi hai toh bhi humein sabhi ko waha ki paristithi pata karke hi waha pe jaana chahiye."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi (@filmervishal)

Director Suggests Neem Karoli Village And Vrindavan

With Kainchi Dham reportedly facing heavy footfall, Chaturvedi also pointed devotees towards other places associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

He mentioned Neem Karoli village and Vrindavan as alternatives for those unable to reach Kainchi Dham. His appeal particularly focused on avoiding situations in which families could become caught in severe congestion.

“Aap sabhi se anurodh hai ki aise samay main yadi kainchi dham mein bohot bheed hai aur ghanto ki line lagi hai toh ap in sthaano pe bhi ja sakte hai… Mera aapse anurodh hai ki aisi sthiti na ho paaye aap ke ghar mein bachche, mahilayein jo hai woh waha pe suffocate ho rahi hai, woh jam mein phasi hui hai," the director added.

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Why Is Kainchi Dham So Crowded?

Kainchi Dham is a renowned spiritual ashram and Hanuman temple in Uttarakhand, closely associated with Neem Karoli Baba. The latest surge has come during a long weekend, with October 2 marked as a government holiday, followed by Saturday and Sunday.

Kainchi Dham situation! There are people stuck there, children crying, people just wanting to go back. https://t.co/ZGLY6Odkek — SUDHIR (@seriousfunnyguy) October 4, 2026

The extended break brought a large number of tourists towards Uttarakhand. Mussoorie also witnessed a substantial influx of visitors, with long lines of vehicles reported along the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road.

Reports and videos circulating on social media have shown heavy traffic on routes leading towards Kainchi Dham, along with large crowds outside the ashram. The Haldwani-Kainchi Dham route and roads towards Nainital and Almora were also reportedly affected.