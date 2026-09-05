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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Hanuman Ansh' Director Talks About 'Derogatory' OTT Rejection: 'The Narrative In Their Minds Was Filled With Garbage’

'Hanuman Ansh' Director Talks About 'Derogatory' OTT Rejection: 'The Narrative In Their Minds Was Filled With Garbage’

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi recalls the “derogatory” OTT rejection that pushed him to take the Neem Karoli Baba story to theatres.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He felt the dismissal exposed a flawed narrative on Indian spirituality.
  • This experience strengthened his resolve to tell Neem Karoli Baba's story.
  • He questioned Bollywood's prior silence on Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi recently spoke about the OTT rejection that became a turning point for the spiritual drama. Before taking the film to theatres, Chaturvedi had approached a streaming platform with the story of Neem Karoli Baba. The response, he recalled, was not simply a rejection, it was the language used during the interaction that stayed with him.

Speaking to India TV, Chaturvedi recalled the pitch and said, “I had gone to pitch my story on an OTT platform, and there they asked me if I had an Indian story with international relevance. I narrated Maharaj Ji's story in such a way that I literally broke down.”

ALSO READ: 'Hanuman Ansh' Screening Video Goes Viral As Audience Removes Shoes While Chanting Hanuman Chalisa: WATCH

Vishal Chaturvedi On Why The OTT Rejection Upset Him

For Chaturvedi, rejection itself was nothing unusual. As a filmmaker, he said he had faced it repeatedly. What troubled him was the manner in which the project was dismissed and what he felt lay behind that response.

He said, “I felt that the way they rejected it, and the language they used, was a little derogatory. Not towards me, because we filmmakers are used to being rejected. We have been rejected a thousand times. But the way they said it made me feel that the narrative in their minds was filled with a certain kind of garbage, obviously because of that narrative. It is very important to burst that narrative.”

He further talked about why the experience made him feel a stronger responsibility to tell the story.

“The responsibility to make this film arises also because you look at India’s spiritual mindset through this lens, and you are sitting on such a big platform. So, this means that these platforms are not really working for our country. It has now become very important for us to tell this story. That is the basis on which I became somewhat adamant about pursuing it,” he added.

Vishal Chaturvedi Questions Bollywood's Silence On Neem Karoli Baba

The film's theatrical performance also prompted Chaturvedi to question why Neem Karoli Baba's story had not previously received a major Hindi film treatment.

“I felt that telling his story was so important that the world should know his story, and the people of India should know that a 20th-century saint changed the 21st century. That so many of your big founders and conglomerates have been influenced by him. Arguably, even Apple’s logo was inspired by him. Why are you not telling the story of such a person? I want to ask Bollywood, why didn’t you tell this story before me?” he said.

ALSO READ: After ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal Announces ‘Operation Ganga’ - See POSTER

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh centres on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj Ji). Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge portray the spiritual figure at different stages, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey feature in pivotal roles.

The film is based on Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings and draws inspiration from the book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Vishal Chaturvedi upset by the OTT platform's rejection of

He was upset by the derogatory language used during the rejection, not the rejection itself. He felt it reflected a biased narrative against Indian spiritual stories.

What motivated Vishal Chaturvedi to become more adamant about making

The OTT experience made him feel a strong responsibility to challenge the perception of India's spiritual mindset. He believed it was crucial to tell Neem Karoli Baba's story.

What question did Vishal Chaturvedi pose to Bollywood regarding Neem Karoli Baba?

He questioned why Bollywood had not previously told the story of Neem Karoli Baba. He highlighted the saint's global influence, including inspiring big founders and conglomerates.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neem Karoli Baba Hanuman Ansh Vishal Chaturvedi Hanuman Ansh Director Hanuman Ansh OTT Rejection
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