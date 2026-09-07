Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Its collection reached Rs 144.40 crore, eyeing the Rs 200 crore club.

Varun Dhawan urged audiences, calling it an amazing experience.

Isha Koppikar praised film for connecting youth to culture.

Hanuman Ansh - made on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore - has emerged as a surprise box-office success. The film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark and is now eyeing the coveted Rs 200 crore club. Along with its impressive theatrical run, the film has also been generating buzz online, with videos of audience reactions going viral and several celebrities praising its storytelling, performances and making.

Varun Dhawan Praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Varun Dhawan has urged audiences to watch Hanuman Ansh in theatres, revealing that he recently watched the film with his mother and had an “amazing experience”. “Please go to the theatre and watch Hanuman Ansh. I just went with my mom, and it was an amazing experience. Take your parents, take your kids, go with your friends. I highly recommend this film to everyone. No one had told me to make this video, nor had anyone called me; I just wanted to do this,” he said.

ALSO READ| Ameesha Patel Slams Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours, Says 'Surely You Don’t Have A Girl’

Talking about his personal connection with Lord Hanuman, Varun added, “I have had a connection with Lord Hanuman since childhood, but this is something else. This is a purely made film. I will not even call it a film; it’s something divine. You go and experience it.”

The actor also lauded the film’s performances and direction. Praising Shobhinaw Satyaa, who plays the lead, Varun said, “Shobhinaw Satyaa ji is brilliant in the movie. What a performance. And Visha ji, the direction you did, hats off. Brilliant stuff. Please, everyone, go and watch the film.”

Isha Koppikar Praises Film

Isha Koppikar also shared her appreciation for Hanuman Ansh, highlighting how the film connects audiences with India’s cultural roots while making its themes relevant to younger generations.

“Some stories don’t just entertain - they remind us where we come from. Hanuman Ansh brings back childhood memories while making our past, culture and values relevant for today’s generation. History preserves what the past left behind; mythology preserves what a civilisation believed, imagined and passed down,” she wrote while sharing a video.

ALSO READ| Sunday Box Office Collection: 'Mirzapur The Movie' Crosses Rs 100 Cr, 'Hanuman Ansh' Rises, 'Toxic' Stumbles

In the video, Isha revealed that she had recently watched Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, and described it as a “beautiful” film that brought back memories of her childhood.

She further reflected on the role of mythology in shaping generations, saying, “Ramayana, Mahabharat, stories of Krishna, and those stories and mythological films that we were watching while growing up - I don’t think that was only entertainment - we were learning about our culture, heritage, and our values through those films.”

The actor went on to stress the importance of having a balance in the kind of content children consume today. She said that while entertainment remains important, there is also a need for films that “inspire and educate our youth”.

Isha added that such stories could focus on “our gods, freedom fighters or scientists, or those people who shaped India,” emphasising the influence cinema can have on young minds. She concluded by saying that reconnecting children with their roots can help them understand where they come from while “helping them build a stronger future and a stronger nation”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

Aditya Dhar Praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Aditya Dhar also extended his appreciation for the film. The filmmaker took to his Instagram Stories to share a poster of Hanuman Ansh and tagged its director.





Dhar also reportedly praised the film’s lead actor in a comment on a social media post. According to a viral screenshot, he wrote, “Lovely movie… you have played this character so well. Jay Shree Ram.”

‘Film Touched My Heart’: Tanuja

Veteran actor Tanuja and her daughter Tanishaa Mukerji also shared their reactions after watching Hanuman Ansh in cinema. Tanuja tagged the film as an “amazing” one and added, “I have enjoyed every moment of the film. And it has touched my heart.”

She further praised the film’s direction, writing, music and performances, saying, “It was absolutely fabulous, superbly directed and from the first frame there is so much strong emotion. The songs were so beautifully integrated into every scene. It was like a conversation. The songs were the conversation as well as the dialogues.”

Tanuja went on to praise the performances, adding, “It was very well written and brilliantly directed. Performances were just outstanding. I just can’t say enough. Like I was in tears throughout the film.”

‘Hanuman Ansh’ Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh, which hit theatres on August 7, initially had a slow start before turning into a sleeper hit on the back of strong word of mouth. The film opened with just Rs 10 lakh and had earned around Rs 40 lakh by the end of its second week.

However, the film witnessed a dramatic turnaround in its third week. It collected Rs 85 lakh on the third Saturday before jumping to Rs 2.20 crore on the following Sunday. Its box-office momentum continued to build in the subsequent weeks, with the film recording its biggest single-day collection on September 6, when it earned Rs 22.75 crore.

With a total collection of Rs 144.40 crore so far, Hanuman Ansh is now setting its sights on the coveted Rs 200 crore club.