Actor Shekhar Suman has come out in support of education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the education system has sparked widespread debate. Hours before Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly worsened, Suman used the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite to question the government's silence. His remarks have gained renewed attention following Wangchuk’s hospitalisation. As support for the activist continues to grow, several members of the film industry, including Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha, have also spoken in his favour and demanded greater public attention to the issue.

Shekhar Suman On Sonam Wangchuk

During the latest episode of Shekhar Tonite, Shekhar Suman dedicated a segment of his opening monologue to Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike. Referring to the activist’s demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Suman questioned why the issue had not generated wider public concern.

He said, “Social Activist Sonam Wanghcuk ji Kai dino se Jantar Mantar par Shiksha Mantri Dharmendra Pradhan ke istife ke liye anshan par baithe hain. Main hairaan hoon yeh dekh ke ki koi hairaan kyun nahin? Ek insaan desh aur samaaj ki behteri ke liye anshan par baitha hai, vidyarthiyon ke bhavishya ke liye anshan par baitha hai, shiksha ke charmaraate dhaanche ko sambhaalne ke liye anshan par baitha hai, aur vyavastha chain se leti hui hai."

He continued by criticising what he described as an unresponsive system, adding, “Woh vyavastha jo na sirf goongi, behri aur samvedanheen hai, balki tang dil, sang dil aur bedil hai. Thake hue urjaheen shareer mein bhale hi shakti na ho, lekin desh ke laakhon yuvaon ki woh taakat hai. Aur gaur se dekha jaaye, to hum sab zinda laashon mein woh ek akela jeevit hai. Main hairaan hoon yeh dekh ke ki koi hairaan kyun nahin?”

The episode aired shortly before Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated during the prolonged fast.

Earlier Satirical Remarks On The Protest

This was not the first time Suman had addressed Wangchuk’s protest. Earlier this month, he used satire on his show to question the government's response to the activists’ demands while highlighting the challenges faced by students preparing for competitive examinations.

In the monologue, he remarked, “Haali hi mein Sonam Wangchuk saab sarkar ke khilaaf bhookh hartaal par baith gaye, jismein unhone Dharmendra Pradhan ke istife ki maang uthai hai. Main sabse pehle un logon se sawaal karna chahta hoon jo bolte the ki loktantra khatre mein hai. Kahaan hai khatre mein?”

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He later added, “Loktantra ka matlab sunna hi to hota hai, maanna kab se ho gaya?... Kuch lakh bachchon ka bhavishya hi to daav par laga... aur kuch bees-ikkees bachchon ne aatmahatya hi to kar li. Bas, ab itni si baat par agar mantri istifa dene lage, to phir har saal naya mantri shapath leta dikhega... To vikas kahaan se aayega, bataiye? Kuch bhi mat poochhiye. Just shut up.”

The remarks were intended as political satire, drawing attention to the alleged impact of examination irregularities on students and their families.

More Celebrities Rally Behind Wangchuk

Support for Sonam Wangchuk has continued to grow across the entertainment industry. After Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke announced that he had begun an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with the activist.

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Actors Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha have also publicly backed Wangchuk. Sharing one of Wangchuk’s videos, Hrithik wrote, “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies.” Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha had also urged people not to ignore the issue, saying she could no longer remain silent as Wangchuk continued his fast for what he believes is the future of India's students.

With Wangchuk now under medical care, public attention remains firmly on his protest, while voices from the film industry continue to amplify the conversation around education reforms and students' concerns.