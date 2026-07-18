Shekhar Suman supports Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, which addresses alleged irregularities in the education system. He has used his show to question the government's silence and the lack of public concern.
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'Hairaan Hoon Ki Koi Hairaan Kyun Nahin?' Shekhar Suman's Video Backing Sonam Wangchuk Goes Viral
Shekhar Suman voiced support for Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, questioning the government's silence over education issues. His remarks resurfaced after the activist was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, as celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha also extended their support.
- Shekhar Suman backed Sonam Wangchuk, questioning government silence on reforms.
- Wangchuk's deteriorating health led to hospitalization, prompting wider celebrity support.
- Suman repeatedly criticized inaction; other actors, activists joined solidarity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Shekhar Suman supporting Sonam Wangchuk?
What is Sonam Wangchuk protesting?
Sonam Wangchuk is protesting alleged irregularities in the education system through an indefinite hunger strike. He is specifically demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
What happened to Sonam Wangchuk's health during his protest?
Sonam Wangchuk's health reportedly worsened during his indefinite hunger strike. He was subsequently shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police for medical care.
Which other celebrities have supported Sonam Wangchuk?
Several members of the film industry have supported Sonam Wangchuk, including actors Hrithik Roshan and Sonakshi Sinha. Abhijit Dipke also announced an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with him.
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