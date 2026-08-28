GV Narayan Rao Passes Away At 70; Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor-Producer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Telugu actor/producer GV Narayana Rao passed away.

Actor Chiranjeevi expressed shock, mourning his long-time friend.

Rao debuted in 1976, distinguishing himself in films/TV.

Telugu Film Producers Council also mourned the late artist.

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away in Hyderabad, with actor Chiranjeevi expressing shock and grief over the loss of his longtime friend. Rao, who entered the Telugu film industry with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha, was known for his work across cinema and television.

Chiranjeevi Remembers GV Narayana Rao

Chiranjeevi shared a photograph with GV Narayana Rao on X while paying tribute to the late actor-producer. Remembering his contribution to Telugu entertainment, Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha, and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences."

The actor also looked back on the close relationship they shared over the years, including their professional association on films such as Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu.

"I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like 'Devanthakudu' and 'Yamudiki Mogudu' with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories. Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates, and admirers. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Telugu Film Producers Council Pays Tribute

The Telugu Film Producers Council also mourned Rao's death in a social media post. According to the council, he passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26.

"We deeply regret to inform you that Sri G. V. Narayana Rao, Film Artist and Producer has passed away yesterday (26-08-26) at Hyderabad. Telugu Film Producers Council conveys its deepest condolonces to the bereaved family," the post read.

Tributes pour In

Following the news of his death, messages of condolence began appearing across social media. Film personalities and admirers remembered Rao for his contribution as an actor and producer, as tributes continued to pour in following his passing.

(With inuts from ANI)