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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGV Narayan Rao Passes Away At 70; Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor-Producer

GV Narayan Rao Passes Away At 70; Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute To Veteran Actor-Producer

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi mourned his longtime friend and remembered their work together.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran Telugu actor/producer GV Narayana Rao passed away.
  • Actor Chiranjeevi expressed shock, mourning his long-time friend.
  • Rao debuted in 1976, distinguishing himself in films/TV.
  • Telugu Film Producers Council also mourned the late artist.

Veteran Telugu actor and producer GV Narayana Rao has passed away in Hyderabad, with actor Chiranjeevi expressing shock and grief over the loss of his longtime friend. Rao, who entered the Telugu film industry with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha, was known for his work across cinema and television.

Chiranjeevi Remembers GV Narayana Rao

Chiranjeevi shared a photograph with GV Narayana Rao on X while paying tribute to the late actor-producer. Remembering his contribution to Telugu entertainment, Chiranjeevi wrote, "The news that renowned senior actor and producer, my dear friend GV Narayanan Rao garu, is no more has left me in profound shock. He was introduced to the silver screen with the 1976 film Antuleni Katha, and through his distinctive acting in numerous films and several television serials, he earned a special place in the hearts of audiences."

The actor also looked back on the close relationship they shared over the years, including their professional association on films such as Devanthakudu and Yamudiki Mogudu.

"I shared a very close bond with Narayanan Rao garu. As a producer who made films like 'Devanthakudu' and 'Yamudiki Mogudu' with me, our journey is filled with countless sweet memories. Praying to the Lord that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members, close associates, and admirers. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Telugu Film Producers Council Pays Tribute

The Telugu Film Producers Council also mourned Rao's death in a social media post. According to the council, he passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 26.

"We deeply regret to inform you that Sri G. V. Narayana Rao, Film Artist and Producer has passed away yesterday (26-08-26) at Hyderabad. Telugu Film Producers Council conveys its deepest condolonces to the bereaved family," the post read.

Tributes pour In 

Following the news of his death, messages of condolence began appearing across social media. Film personalities and admirers remembered Rao for his contribution as an actor and producer, as tributes continued to pour in following his passing.

(With inuts from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was GV Narayana Rao?

GV Narayana Rao was a veteran Telugu actor and producer. He was known for his work in both cinema and television, making his debut in 1976.

When did GV Narayana Rao begin his film career?

He entered the Telugu film industry in 1976. His first film was

How did actor Chiranjeevi react to GV Narayana Rao's passing?

Chiranjeevi expressed profound shock and grief over the loss of his dear friend. He remembered their close bond and professional association on films like 'Devanthakudu' and 'Yamudiki Mogudu'.

Where did GV Narayana Rao pass away?

GV Narayana Rao passed away in Hyderabad. The Telugu Film Producers Council also confirmed his passing in the city.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Chiranjeevi GV Narayana Rao GV Narayana Rao Death GV Narayana Rao Passes Away
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