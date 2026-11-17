Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Guns N' Roses makes historic debut concert in Guwahati.

Chief Minister welcomed band; band also announced their debut.

Final India stop features band's iconic touring lineup.

Marking a massive milestone for the live music scene in Northeast India, the legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses is officially set to make its highly anticipated debut in Guwahati on Tuesday. With thousands of dedicated rock music enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the iconic group's maiden performance in Assam, the historic concert is scheduled to take place at the city's sprawling Khanapara Veterinary Ground tonight. This massive live event finally brings one of the world's most recognised musical acts to the beautiful Northeastern state for the very first time.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Band To Assam

As excitement builds ahead of the much-awaited concert, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to welcome the band to the state. Sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance, he wrote, “Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!”

Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 17, 2026

'Let’s Hear You, Gunners!'

The rock legends also announced their Guwahati debut through their official Instagram handle, inviting fans to be a part of the epic musical night. "Tonight, for the first time ever, we play Guwahati! Let’s hear you, Gunners!" the band's official message read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

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Interestingly, the promotional poster accompanying the social media announcement features a unique local touch. The artwork beautifully depicts the band's iconic logo against a vibrant red-orange backdrop, highlighting an illustrated peacock perched atop a weathered skull, surrounded by water ripples and traditional architectural motifs.

The India Tour And Beyond

The Guwahati gig marks the second and final Indian stop on the band's ongoing international tour leg. Prior to arriving in Assam, Guns N’ Roses delivered an electrifying performance in Bengaluru on November 14, marking their grand return to the IT capital after 14 long years.

Fans in Guwahati will witness the band's most prominent touring lineup, featuring iconic frontman Axl Rose, legendary guitarist Slash, and bassist Duff McKagan, alongside Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, and Isaac Carpenter. Known for timeless rock anthems like 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'November Rain', 'Welcome To The Jungle', and 'Paradise City', the band enjoys a massive global following.

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Following their Assam debut, the group will head overseas to continue their international tour, with scheduled performances across Jakarta, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand through mid-December.