Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case: Two Men Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police arrested two in Randhawa gym firing incident.

Suspects linked to Bishnoi gang, associate claimed responsibility.

Targeting linked to Randhawa's association with Salman Khan.

Police continue investigation, searching for other suspects, weapons.

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has achieved a major breakthrough in the firing incident at Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa’s fitness gym in West Vihar. Two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police Nab Two Accused

The accused have been identified as Armaan and Tushar, also known as Tashu and Pinku. Both were apprehended from Bahadurgarh in Haryana following an intensive investigation by the Crime Branch. According to police, the two men were working for Anil Pandit, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is believed to be operating the criminal network from the United States.

Watch: Two accused, Arman (19) and Tushar (21), have been arrested in connection with the firing outside 24HS Fitness Gym in Paschim Vihar. Police said the duo are linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were apprehended after an extensive manhunt. The investigation is ongoing to… pic.twitter.com/cJvkWPTN5t — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2026

The incident took place at around 4 am on June 11, when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside Guru Randhawa’s gym. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Investigators recovered seven empty cartridge cases from the scene.

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Soon after the shooting, a social media post claiming responsibility for the attack went viral. The post was allegedly shared by Anil Pandit, who took credit for the firing.

Why Was Guru Randhawa Targeted?

The viral post claimed that Guru Randhawa had previously been issued warnings. It further alleged that his close association with Salman Khan was one of the reasons behind the attack.

During the investigation, the names of Sahil, Sagar, Armaan and Tushar emerged. While Armaan and Tushar have now been arrested, police continue to search for the remaining suspects.

During questioning, both arrested men reportedly admitted their involvement in the firing incident.

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Police Continue Investigation

Delhi Police stated that efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused linked to the case. Raids are also being conducted to recover the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

Investigators have taken both suspects into police remand and are questioning them about the wider network, including other members and associates connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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Notably, Salman Khan has long remained on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang due to the blackbuck poaching case. The gang had previously claimed responsibility for firing outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy residence. In a separate incident, NCP leader and Salman Khan’s close friend Baba Siddique was shot dead near his office in Mumbai.