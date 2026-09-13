Three masked men fired five to six rounds outside Gulab Sidhu's house in Farwahi village, Barnala, early Sunday morning. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
Punjabi Singer Gulab Sidhu’s Home Targeted In Open Firing, 3 Masked Men Seen On CCTV
Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s Barnala home was targeted by three masked men who fired 5-6 rounds. CCTV footage captured the incident as police began an investigation.
- Masked men fired shots at Gulab Sidhu's Punjab home.
- Sidhu was abroad; police investigate using CCTV footage.
- Sidhu previously received threats; faced song-related controversies.
Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu’s house in Punjab’s Barnala became the target of a firing incident early Sunday. Three masked men reportedly arrived outside his home in Farwahi village and fired around five to six rounds before fleeing. The incident was captured on CCTV, while police have launched an investigation into the attack. Gulab Sidhu was not at home when the firing took place and is currently said to be in Australia.
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CCTV Captures Firing Outside Gulab Sidhu’s Home
According to Barnala Police, the incident took place at around 1:33 am on Sunday. Three men with their faces covered reached the singer’s house in Farwahi village and opened fire towards the property.
The singer’s absence from the house at the time of the incident provided some relief. Reports state that Gulab Sidhu is currently in Australia.
The entire episode was recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage has since surfaced on social media, showing the sequence of events outside the house.
Big Breaking: Shots were fired at singer Gulab Sidhu's house in village Farwahi (District Barnala) around 1:30 AM, with six bullets striking the main door, Gulab Sidhu is currently in Australia for his shows.— Rattandeep Singh Dhaliwal (@Rattan1990) September 13, 2026
Law and order in Punjab pic.twitter.com/NsnGLL51ue
Police Probe Underway After Gunshots Spark Panic
The sound of gunfire reportedly alarmed people living nearby. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Investigators are now studying the CCTV footage to identify the three attackers. Police are also checking recordings from cameras installed on nearby lanes and roads across the village.
Officials are examining the case from all possible angles. After collecting forensic evidence, police are expected to take strict legal action against those responsible for the firing.
Gulab Sidhu Had Reportedly Faced Threats Before
Gulab Sidhu is considered close to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and has repeatedly raised his voice in his support on social media. His Instagram display picture also carries the words 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala'.
The singer had reportedly received threats from some gangsters in the past. Following those threats, police had deployed two security personnel for his protection.
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Earlier Dispute Over Gulab Sidhu’s Song
The latest incident comes after Gulab Sidhu recently released his song 'Juda', which has crossed 7.4 million views within two months.
Before that, the singer had released a song centred on sarpanches. The track led to a controversy in January this year when Farwahi village sarpanch Baljinder Singh, also known as Kinda, allegedly threatened him over the song.
Police subsequently arrested three people in connection with the matter, including Kinda.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu's house?
Was Gulab Sidhu present at his home during the firing incident?
No, Gulab Sidhu was not at home when the firing occurred. Reports indicate that he is currently in Australia for his shows.
What action are the police taking regarding the incident?
Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. They are also collecting forensic evidence to take legal action against those responsible.
Has Gulab Sidhu received threats in the past?
Yes, Gulab Sidhu had reportedly received threats from some gangsters previously. Following those threats, police had deployed two security personnel for his protection.
What past controversy was Gulab Sidhu involved in?
Earlier this year, a song he released about sarpanches led to threats from a village sarpanch. Police subsequently arrested three people in connection with that matter.