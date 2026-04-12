Guinness Record Holder: How Asha Sang 12,000+ Songs In 20 Languages

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Playback singer Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away October 16, 2024.

She recorded over 12,000 songs in 20+ languages.

Bhosle's career spanned eight decades, earning global recognition.

Tributes honor her versatility and enduring musical legacy.

In a heartbreaking loss for Indian music, playback singing icon Asha Bhosle died at 92 on October 16, 2024, after a cardiac arrest at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her family confirmed the news, noting she had been battling age-related ailments. With a career spanning over eight decades, Bhosle leaves behind a staggering legacy of over 12,000 songs across 20+ languages, earning her Guinness World Record status. Tributes poured in from fans and celebrities honoring her unmatched versatility and emotional depth.

How Asha Sang 12,000+ Songs In 20 Languages

Asha Bhosle's journey began humbly in 1943 with her first film song in Chala Nav Jata under her sister Lata Mangeshkar's guidance. Though early struggles led to a hiatus, she roared back in the 1950s, becoming the go-to voice for bold, seductive numbers. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai once marveled at her range, saying, "Asha ji could sing anything—from classical to qawwali, folk to pop."

Her Guinness recognition in 2016 cemented her as the most-recorded artist ever, with songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Thailam, Urdu, Persian, English, Russian, Sinhala, Nepali, Arabic, and more. "Singing in so many languages was natural for me; music knows no barriers," Bhosle reflected in a past interview.

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Beyond Bollywood, she shone in non-film albums like Dilruba (with O.P. Nayyar) and Asha & Amitabh: The Golden Collection. International acclaim followed with collaborations such as Chausath Yogini with Kronos Quartet and tracks for Bandit Queen. Awards galore marked her path: the Padma Vibhushan (2008), Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000), and Maharashtra Bhushan Award (2000). "Awards are bonuses; connecting with listeners is the real reward," she humbly stated once.

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Asha Bhosle's Personal Life Highlights

Family life intertwined with her art, married twice, widowed both times, she raised three children and six grandchildren, including singer grandson Zanai Bhosle. Nephew Ajay-Abhijeet called her a "towering figure" on social media.

Asha Bhosle's death marks the end of an era, but her melodies endure, echoing from Padosan's Ude Jab Jab Phool Khile to Umrao Jaan's soulful ghazals. As fans mourn, her record-breaking voice reminds us why she remains eternal.