'Govinda Uses A Hair Patch,' Reveals Wife Sunita Ahuja As She Dismisses Stigma Around It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both male and female actors widely utilize such cosmetic aids.

Bollywood veteran Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja often find themselves in the spotlight, whether for their personal lives or candid public statements. Despite ongoing speculation about their marriage in the past, the couple continues to share a strong bond, with Sunita frequently speaking warmly about her husband.

'Govinda Uses A Hair Patch': Sunita Ahuja

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Sunita made a playful revelation that has quickly caught public attention. Laughing off the moment, she said that Govinda’s natural hair is no longer what it used to be and that he now uses a hair patch.

ALSO READ | Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is

“When I first met him, he was very handsome and his hair was completely natural. He is still handsome today, but now he uses a hair patch,” she said in a light-hearted tone.

Sunita Dismisses Stigma Around Hair Patches

Sunita also made it clear that she does not view the use of hair patches or extensions negatively. In fact, she emphasised that such practices are widely accepted within the entertainment industry today.

She added that it is not just male actors who rely on hair enhancements, but many actresses also use extensions and styling aids as part of their on-screen appearance.

ALSO READ | Hema Malini Once Revealed She Was ‘Jealous’ Of Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He Gets Every Kind Of Character’

“There is nothing wrong with talking about hair patches. Many artists in the industry use them. It is completely normal these days, whether it is actors or actresses,” she explained.

Govinda and Sunita, who married in 1987, are parents to two children. Their daughter, Tina Ahuja, has previously worked in films, while their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is preparing for his Bollywood debut, continuing the family’s long association with the film industry.